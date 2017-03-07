Citation Sovereign+ and Citation Latitude gain additional capability with steep approach certification

Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today announced it has achieved U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) steep approach certification for both the Cessna Citation Sovereign+ and the Cessna Citation Latitude, adding even more operational capability to these popular midsize business jets.

With steep approach certification allowing these aircraft to track approach angles of up to 6.65 degrees, the Sovereign+ and Latitude can now easily operate into prevalent European destinations such as London City Airport (LCY) and Lugano Airport (LUG) in Switzerland. Unlike other business aircraft in the market, steep approach capability for both Cessna Citation models will come standard.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2016-2021

“This steep approach certification for the Sovereign+ and Latitude further enhances the advanced capability of these industry-leading aircraft, particularly for customers flying in Europe where terrain or environmental regulations often require this increased capability,” said Rob Scholl, senior vice president, Sales and Marketing. “This certification illustrates our commitment to ensure our customers have the performance and flexibility they need to maximize their total ownership experience.”

Due to its downtown location next to London’s financial district, London City Airport is one of the more prominent business destinations in Europe, but requires aircraft use a steeper 5.5-degree approach due to environmental regulations, compared to a more typical airport approach of 3.0 degrees. With this certification, Citation Latitude and Sovereign+ customers can enjoy direct access out of LCY to as far away as Jeddah, Saudi Arabia or St. John’s, Canada.

Source : Textron - view original press release