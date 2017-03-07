Rockwell Collins to upgrade Hawkei Protected Mobility Vehicle-Light system

Rockwell Collins will serve as a subcontractor to Thales Australia to integrate the Digital Terminal Control System (DTCS) into the Integral Computing System (ICS) of the Hawkei Protected Mobility Vehicle-Light system.

The DTCS enables joint terminal attack controllers and joint fires observers to seamlessly integrate with airborne assets, artillery and naval platforms. It is a flexible, wearable solution for ground targeting, air support and call-for-fire missions with the capability to be integrated on tanks and combat vehicles. Vehicle integrations enable the soldier to leverage more capable sensors and communication systems that are organic to the vehicle.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Armored Vehicles Market - Global Forecast to 2021

“The collaborative relationship that our company has with the Australian Defence Force has provided a foundation for the delivery of reliable joint fires solutions under the Land 17 program,” said Nick Gibbs, managing director of Rockwell Collins in Australia.

Following the acceptance of a first-of-type system, Rockwell Collins will design, support Thales Australia to develop, integrate and test the DTCS. Work under the contract will be located in Sydney, Australia, and began in January 2017 and will run through February 2018.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release