Air Mission Planning and Support 2017 Conference

5 April, 2017 - 6 April, 2017, London, United Kingdom

We are proud to present our 8th Air Mission Planning conference. After the great success achieved in 2016, we aim at improving the conference even more by offering a unique and in depth experience by integrating for this year's event the support and operational prospective of air missions.

Understanding the upcoming threats and thus the urgent need of various armed forces to face them, we present a precise and accurate forum for discussion led by commanding officers, senior leaders, academics and industry experts, with the goal to take a stand in pushing forward technological development, bringing together friends and allies, and improve awareness of real world dynamics.





At Air Mission Planning and Support 2017 there will be a unique focus on the complexity of managing varied air mission planning and support systems and key strategies not only to procure and acquire new systems, but also how to best upgrade, modernise and improve existing platforms for modern day warfare and operations. These technological upgrades will bring to the production and implementation of new integrated assets, training, updating legacy assets, interoperability in joint environments, data management by means of smart software and improved cyber security.



Benefits of Attending

8th annual conference in Europe dedicated to air mission planning and support strategies

strategies Detailed updates of the F-35 Lighting II Joint Programme - NEW

Hear from 8 different nations: Canada, Czech Republic, France, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, UK and USA

Hear about the latest technology updates

Plus An Exclusive Half-Day Pre-Conference Workshop | Tuesday 4th April 2017

Effectively Presenting Air Mission Planning and Support Solutions to the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal Air Force

Workshop Leader: Mr. Nick Cox, Director, Defence & Aviation, WhiteFlare Consulting

12.30pm - 4.00pm

Speakers

Air Commodore Robert Adang , Deputy Director, European Air Group

, Deputy Director, European Air Group Air Marshal (Ret'd) Greg Bagwell CB CBE, Former Deputy Commander Operations, RAF

CB CBE, Former Deputy Commander Operations, RAF Air Vice Marshal (Ret'd) Sean Bell , Director, Vangovion Ltd

, Director, Vangovion Ltd Brigadier General (Ret'd) Paolo Mazzi , Former Deputy Commander Air Operations, Italian Air Force

, Former Deputy Commander Air Operations, Italian Air Force Brigadier General Piotr Krawczyk , Rector - Commandant Polish Air Force Accademy, Polish Air Force

, Rector - Commandant Polish Air Force Accademy, Polish Air Force Colonel Henrik N. Smith , Commander 22 Wing North Bay, Canadian Air Force

, Commander 22 Wing North Bay, Canadian Air Force Colonel Marco Maistrello , Chief Programme Support Division, NAPMA - NATO

, Chief Programme Support Division, NAPMA - NATO Colonel Mark Ciero , Director of Management, Allied Air Command

, Director of Management, Allied Air Command Colonel Massimo Cicerone , Head Combat Service Support & Infrastructure Branch, Italian Air Force

, Head Combat Service Support & Infrastructure Branch, Italian Air Force Colonel Mikel Words Huber , F-35/PEO JSF Representative and Liaison to the US Marine Corps, US Marine Corps

, F-35/PEO JSF Representative and Liaison to the US Marine Corps, US Marine Corps Colonel Pietro Spagnoli, Commander 3rd Stormo, Italian Air Force

Commander 3rd Stormo, Italian Air Force Colonel Robert A. Hoskins , Commander 100th Mission Support Group, US Air Force

, Commander 100th Mission Support Group, US Air Force Colonel Russell D. Driggers , Senior Military Advisor to SECDEFREPEUR and USNATO DEFAD, US Air Force

, Senior Military Advisor to SECDEFREPEUR and USNATO DEFAD, US Air Force Dr Elisabetta Jerome , Technical Advisor to the Commander USAF Test Center, US Air Force

, Technical Advisor to the Commander USAF Test Center, US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Gianluca D'Angelo , Air Transport Cell Member, Movement Coordination Centre Europe

, Air Transport Cell Member, Movement Coordination Centre Europe Lieutenant Colonel Jaroslav Tomana , Commanding Officer 211 Squadron, Czech Air Force

, Commanding Officer 211 Squadron, Czech Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Jason D. Yeatts , Chief, Offensive Plans, US Air Force

, Chief, Offensive Plans, US Air Force Lieutenant General (Ret'd) Giuseppe Marani , Former Logistics Commander, Italian Air Force

, Former Logistics Commander, Italian Air Force Major Joseph Adams , 52d Contracting Squadron Commander, US Air Force

, 52d Contracting Squadron Commander, US Air Force Mr. Jake Romanowski , Head of Research and Development, Inzpire Ltd

, Head of Research and Development, Inzpire Ltd Mr. Sean Ellis , Head of Mission Planning, BAE Systems

