Vector leases 5 AS332L Super Puma helicopters to Starlite Aviation

Vector Aerospace Corporation, a global independent provider of aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, has recently supplied five extensively modified AS332L Super Puma helicopters on lease to Starlite Aviation. The multi-year lease arrangement was undertaken through Vector Financial Services, based in Dublin, Ireland, in partnership with Airbus Helicopters.

Based in Ireland and South Africa, Starlite Aviation Group offers a wide range of helicopter services to international clients such as multinational organizations for peacekeeping and logistic missions in support of governments involving the transportation of passengers and freight, heavy load aerial work, surveillance and executive transportation worldwide.





Commencing December 2016, Starlite Aviation deployed the leased AS332L helicopters in Africa to facilitate civilian operations there, transporting passengers and cargo in difficult austere terrain. Starlite Aviation is supplying pilots, maintenance leadership and administration staff to support the multi-year operation of the versatile Super Pumas in these territories.

Prior to their deployment, the aircraft were upgraded with engine filters, dual Garmin navigation systems and tracking systems, amongst other modifications. Two of the Super Pumas were modified at Vector’s facility in Fleetlands, Gosport, UK, with the three other aircraft upgraded at Vector’s Richmond, BC, Canada facility. Both of these locations are Airbus Helicopters approved maintenance centers for the AS332 Super Puma family.

Alan O’Neill, Chief Operating Officer, Starlite Aviation Group, commented: “We are extremely pleased with the extensive, quality modifications completed by Vector, and we are delighted to further our leasing relationship with them.”

Fabrice Arfi, Airbus Helicopters’ Vice President of Business Development, commented: “Airbus Helicopters and Vector Aerospace are thrilled that Starlite Aviation has once again chosen to rely on the Super Puma to support its operations in such a challenging operating environment. This highlights the trust that Starlite has in the Super Puma helicopter family.”

Source : Vector Aerospace Corporation