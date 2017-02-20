Newsletter Subscription


Monday, Feb 20, 2017

Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium

  • ''Advancing A Whole of Government Approach to CBRN Defense, Response & Readiness''
  • 21 March, 2017 - 22 March, 2017, Alexandria, VA, United States

Our Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium is designed as an educational and training ''Town Hall'' forum, where thought leaders and key policy-makers across military and civilian organizations can come together for actionable discussions and debate. The symposium's overall theme will focus on Advancing CBRN Response, Defense & Technology Readiness For Joint CBRN Defense and the changing budget landscape for Joint CBRN readiness, technology and supporting industry.

Key areas this symposium will address:

  • Maintaining critical capabilities and competencies, aligned with RDA priorities, to rapidly develop, test, and field CBRN defensive capabilities
  • Organization of Data to Support Decision Making at Multiple Levels of Leadership
  • Homeland Security CBRN reorganization update
  • Maintaining Biosurveillance Systems
  • Public Heath IT & Biomedical interoperability with legacy healthcare
  • Warfighter Protection and Reducing interference with operational platforms and communications
  • Advanced Threat Decontamination

2017 Speakers Include

  • Major General Richard J. Gallant, Commanding General, Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS)
  • Rear Admiral Scott B. Jerabek, Deputy Director, Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA)
  • Joseph L. Corriveau, Ph.D., SES, Director, U.S. Army Edgewood Chemical Biological Center (ECBC)
  • Daniel McCormick, Deputy Executive Officer, JPEO-CBD
  • Dr. John Fischer, Director, Chemical and Biological Defense Division, HSARPA
  • Dr. L. Wayne Brasure, Director, DHS Domestic Nuclear Detection Office (DNDO)
  • Dr. Michael V. Walter, BioWatch Program Manager, Office of Health Affairs, Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Published on ASDNews: Feb 20, 2017

 

