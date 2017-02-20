Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
- ''Advancing A Whole of Government Approach to CBRN Defense, Response & Readiness''
- 21 March, 2017 - 22 March, 2017, Alexandria, VA, United States
Our Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium is designed as an educational and training ''Town Hall'' forum, where thought leaders and key policy-makers across military and civilian organizations can come together for actionable discussions and debate. The symposium's overall theme will focus on Advancing CBRN Response, Defense & Technology Readiness For Joint CBRN Defense and the changing budget landscape for Joint CBRN readiness, technology and supporting industry.
Key areas this symposium will address:
- Maintaining critical capabilities and competencies, aligned with RDA priorities, to rapidly develop, test, and field CBRN defensive capabilities
- Organization of Data to Support Decision Making at Multiple Levels of Leadership
- Homeland Security CBRN reorganization update
- Maintaining Biosurveillance Systems
- Public Heath IT & Biomedical interoperability with legacy healthcare
- Warfighter Protection and Reducing interference with operational platforms and communications
- Advanced Threat Decontamination
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Small Drones Market - Global Forecasts to 2020
2017 Speakers Include
- Major General Richard J. Gallant, Commanding General, Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS)
- Rear Admiral Scott B. Jerabek, Deputy Director, Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA)
- Joseph L. Corriveau, Ph.D., SES, Director, U.S. Army Edgewood Chemical Biological Center (ECBC)
- Daniel McCormick, Deputy Executive Officer, JPEO-CBD
- Dr. John Fischer, Director, Chemical and Biological Defense Division, HSARPA
- Dr. L. Wayne Brasure, Director, DHS Domestic Nuclear Detection Office (DNDO)
- Dr. Michael V. Walter, BioWatch Program Manager, Office of Health Affairs, Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Source : ASDEvents
Apr 24 - 27, 2017 - Madrid, Spain
Defence Satellites 2017 Conference
May 23 - 25, 2017 - Rome, Italy
Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe 2017 Conference
May 15 - 16, 2017 - Prague, Czech Republic