Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium

''Advancing A Whole of Government Approach to CBRN Defense, Response & Readiness''

21 March, 2017 - 22 March, 2017, Alexandria, VA, United States

Our Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium is designed as an educational and training ''Town Hall'' forum, where thought leaders and key policy-makers across military and civilian organizations can come together for actionable discussions and debate. The symposium's overall theme will focus on Advancing CBRN Response, Defense & Technology Readiness For Joint CBRN Defense and the changing budget landscape for Joint CBRN readiness, technology and supporting industry.

Key areas this symposium will address:

Maintaining critical capabilities and competencies, aligned with RDA priorities, to rapidly develop, test, and field CBRN defensive capabilities

Organization of Data to Support Decision Making at Multiple Levels of Leadership

Homeland Security CBRN reorganization update

Maintaining Biosurveillance Systems

Public Heath IT & Biomedical interoperability with legacy healthcare

Warfighter Protection and Reducing interference with operational platforms and communications

Advanced Threat Decontamination

2017 Speakers Include

Major General Richard J. Gallant , Commanding General, Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS)

, Commanding General, Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) Rear Admiral Scott B. Jerabek , Deputy Director, Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA)

, Deputy Director, Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) Joseph L. Corriveau , Ph.D., SES, Director, U.S. Army Edgewood Chemical Biological Center (ECBC)

, Ph.D., SES, Director, U.S. Army Edgewood Chemical Biological Center (ECBC) Daniel McCormick , Deputy Executive Officer, JPEO-CBD

, Deputy Executive Officer, JPEO-CBD Dr. John Fischer, Director, Chemical and Biological Defense Division, HSARPA

Director, Chemical and Biological Defense Division, HSARPA Dr. L. Wayne Brasure , Director, DHS Domestic Nuclear Detection Office (DNDO)

, Director, DHS Domestic Nuclear Detection Office (DNDO) Dr. Michael V. Walter , BioWatch Program Manager, Office of Health Affairs, Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Source : ASDEvents