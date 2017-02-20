Saab to Deliver CBRN Equipment to INTERPOL

Defence and security company Saab has received an order for delivery of specially customised CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) sampling equipment and a certified transport packaging container to INTERPOL’s BioTerrorism Prevention Unit.

Under the agreement with INTERPOL’s BioTerrorism Prevention Unit, Saab will supply a total of six sampling units, to be used in the field to combat bioterrorism. The delivery also includes a certified packaging container designed for safe transportation of CBRN samples and other hazardous materials from the field to the laboratory. Delivery will take place in March 2017.





“With this order Saab further strengthens its position as a supplier of advanced CBRN solutions, while contributing to increased preparedness and keeping people and societies safe. Saab’s CBRN equipment provides first responders with all the tools they need to conduct efficient, proper and secure field collection, and safe transportation, of all types of toxic materials,” says Jonas Hjelm, head of Saab business area Support and Services.

Bioterrorism refers to the malicious use of bacteria, viruses or biological toxins, to threaten or cause harm to humans, animals or agriculture, and there is a number of terrorist groups demonstrating an interest and intent to use biological materials as weapons.

Saab offers a complete CBRN solution for protecting people and securing operational capabilities. Early warnings to units and personnel are a key factor in limiting CBRN threats. With Saab’s integrated solutions, CBRN specialists and decision-makers will have effective tools for detecting and identifying a wide range of threats and will receive all the support needed for fast and accurate early warning. Saab will assist the customer’s organisation in evaluating and integrating CBRN capabilities. Saab’s CBRN solutions include systems for Automatic Warning and Reporting (AWR), sampling equipment, certified transport packaging and a wide range of services and CBRN training and support solutions for individual protection.

INTERPOL is the world’s largest international police organization, with 190 member countries. INTERPOL’s Bioterrorism Prevention Unit works with law enforcement, health, academia and industry, to tackle bioterrorism. Over the last few years, INTERPOL has increased its capacity to assist member countries in minimising and counteracting threats of a bioterrorism act and establish effective countermeasures as part of a global security strategy. INTERPOL’s BioTerrorism Prevention Unit, will primarily utilise Saab's CBRN products to train its various member countries.

Source : Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B)