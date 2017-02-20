L3 WESCAM to Open Authorized Service Center in Saudi Arabia

L3 WESCAM announced today that it will sign a long-term Service Center Agreement with Taqnia Defense and Security Technology Co. (DST) to open a WESCAM Authorized Service Center (WASC) in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The contract is scheduled to be signed tomorrow at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2017) being held February 19–23 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The actual signing will take place in the L3 Technologies stand, 01-C16, at 12:00 p.m. local time.

DST is wholly owned by Saudi Development and Investment Technology Company (Taqnia), which is 100 percent owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF). DST’s objectives are to establish, develop, produce, and transfer defense and security technologies in cooperation with strategic international and national partners. This further enhances capabilities on a commercial suitability basis in supporting sustainable growth of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s GDP and in turn diversifies the economy and creates high-quality jobs.





“The addition of DST as an authorized service center is a testament to our commitment to further expanding our in-service support infrastructure on a global scale,” said Mike Greenley, President of L3 WESCAM. “Together with DST’s in-country experience and dedication to customer satisfaction, we will provide regional customers with an unmatched support capability across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

“The Service Center Agreement between L3 WESCAM and DST is an important first step toward a growing collaboration that includes future co-production and systems development activities. It also showcases continuing efforts by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia toward meeting the national 2030 vision for greater industrial diversification,” said Dr. Hamad Al-Yousefi, CEO of DST. “We look forward to maintaining L3 WESCAM’s portfolio of products while providing exceptional service to its regional customers.”

The DST WASC will provide customers in Saudi Arabia and the region with an advanced in-country maintenance and repair capability for MX™-Series electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) systems designed for airborne, land and maritime domains. The DST facility will be equipped with a thermal chamber, laser test room, collimator for optical alignment, and all other equipment necessary to ensure MX repairs can be performed in-country. As its installed base of EO/IR systems and integrated solutions continues to grow, L3 WESCAM is expanding its global service footprint. To date, L3 WESCAM has opened 14 WASCs worldwide, with additional sites planned for the near future.

Source : L-3 WESCAM - view original press release