Pro Line Fusion for LATR platforms

Solution features open architecture and integrated avionics

Pro Line Fusion proven, enters new mission area

To collaborate on ITAR-free joint development mission system

The flexible and modular Rockwell Collins Pro Line Fusion integrated avionics system as well as the mission system are now available for Light Attack and Trainer (LATR) platforms.

“Pro Line Fusion offers a scalable architecture, total connectivity, intuitive decision-making tools and advanced situational awareness capabilities that enhance safety and efficiency for a huge range of platforms and missions,” said Claude Alber, vice president and managing director, Europe, Middle East and Africa for Rockwell Collins. “We expect to announce the launch customer by the end of 2017.”





Pro Line Fusion is already operational on a number of different platforms, including business jet, air transport, tilt-rotor and military flight decks. The system has also been successfully demonstrated for use as a ground control station for unmanned aerial system (UAS) applications.

Featuring advanced graphical interfaces, intuitive icons and easily configurable multi-function display windows that can match specific operational scenarios, Pro Line Fusion makes it easy for pilots to keep their eyes forward, with the right flight information in the right place -- thus reducing pilot workload and enhancing situational awareness. Pilots can more naturally and effectively stay focused on the mission during all phases of flight and in all flying conditions.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release