Harris Wins UAE BMS Contract

Provides operational battlefield management capability for UAE Armed Forces

Supports UAE land forces' transition to digital operations

Establishes Harris position as best-in-breed battlefield systems integrator for global customer

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has received a two-year, $189 million contract to provide an integrated battle management system (BMS) to the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces. The contract was received during the first quarter of Harris' fiscal 2017.

The Harris system will provide the UAE with initial operational capabilities as the country implements enhanced battlefield management solutions. The contract was issued under the Emirates Command & Control System (ECCS) Land Tactical System (ELTS) program, a major C4ISR program that will integrate, coordinate and maximize the combined efficiency of UAE Armed Forces assets.





“This Land Tactical System project represents a major milestone in the advancement of battlefield management and staff function capabilities for the UAE Armed Forces,” said Ed Zoiss, president, Harris Electronic Systems. "It will help ensure that the UAE Land Forces brigades are equipped to succeed on the modern battlefield.”

Harris Battlefield Management Systems offer military customers a cutting-edge, continuous operations platform for situational awareness and staff functions. Through a combination of sophisticated technology and high-value systems integration services, military users can effectively track hostile and blue forces, develop and execute tactical operations and integrate personnel, intelligence, local weather, planning, and other data into battlefield operations.

Source : Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) - view original press release