Rockwell Collins announces new leadership for its expanding Middle East region

Talel Kamel appointed managing director and Bernard Bouillaud named sales director for the Middle East, Turkey and North Africa

Company doubling its regional business development team during 2017

Rockwell Collins today announced it is increasing its local presence in the Middle East region and appointing new leadership.

Although the company has a 20-year presence in the Middle East, it is expanding operations as part of its commitment to help strengthen the industrial capabilities of the regional defense and aerospace industry in this strategic market. Through its solid foundation in the Middle East, Rockwell Collins plans to accelerate its growth through partnerships and collaboration with regional entities.





“During 2017, we plan to double the business development team working out of our regional headquarters in Dubai and our offices in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi,” said Claude Alber, vice president and managing director, Europe, Middle East and Africa for Rockwell Collins.

As the new managing director for the Middle East, Turkey and North Africa, Talel Kamel will be responsible for leading and developing the company’s commercial and government systems business interests in the region.

Kamel joined Rockwell Collins in 2013 as a Government Systems principal sales account manager for the company’s International and Service Solutions (I&SS) business. Over the years, he has contributed to the company’s growing presence in North Africa. Before joining Rockwell Collins, Kamel held positions at Airbus and at Strata in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he has resided since 2007.

Additionally, Bernard Bouillaud has been named sales director for the Middle East and Africa. He will lead a new team of people dedicated to the defense market and based in the Middle East. Bouillaud joined Rockwell Collins in 1998 where he has held several positions in program management and business development. Most recently, he served as strategy director for the Middle East, Turkey and North Africa, based in Dubai.

“We’re fulfilling our strategy to strengthen and build new relationships in this region by putting the right resources where our customers need them,” Alber added. “We remain committed to better serving our customers and our partners by increasing our investment and growing our local presence.”

