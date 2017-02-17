Megmar Partners with Lockheed Martin to Deliver ELGTRs to Poland

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) was awarded a $1.9 million contract from Megmar Logistics & Consulting Ltd. of Poland for production of Enhanced Laser Guided Training Rounds (ELGTRs) for the Polish Ministry of Defence (MoD).

This contract, signed December 22, represents the first procurement of ELGTRs by the Polish MoD for use in their F-16 Block 52+ laser guided bomb training program.





ELGTR replicates the key performance and laser engagement requirements of Paveway™ II laser guided weapon systems. Lockheed Martin will provide ELGTRs, technical data, logistics support and introduction to service training to the Polish Air Force through the Megmar contract.

"Megmar Logistics & Consulting has always been proud of delivering the best possible solutions to the Polish Armed Forces,” said Mariusz Maslarz, President and CEO. “We are very happy to add ELGTR – a top live-fire training solution - to our portfolio. We have identified ELGTR as the best option for the Polish Air Force and are very excited to enhance our warfighters’ capabilities again with another excellent product."

“Lockheed Martin has a long and successful history of partnership with the Republic of Poland and we’re looking forward to working with Megmar to deliver this cost-effective capability to Polish warfighters,” said Joe Serra, Precision Guided Systems director at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “ELGTR will provide aircrews with the most affordable and capable, live-fire training while preserving their tactical laser-guided bomb (LGB) inventory.”

Recognized worldwide as the only live-fire LGB training solution for warfighters, the ELGTR (BDU-59B/B) is compatible with F/A-18, AV-8B, F-16 and various international aircraft.

In addition to ELGTR, Lockheed Martin's 350,000-square-foot production facility in Archbald, Pennsylvania, designs and manufactures combat-proven Paveway II Plus LGB kits. The company has delivered more than 150,000 laser guided training rounds, 75,000 LGB kits and 7,000 Dual Mode LGB kits to the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and more than 20 international customers.

Source : Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) - view original press release