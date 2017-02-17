Advanced AM Communication System for Turkey

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has been selected to supply a next-generation, VoIP communication system to support the Republic of Turkey’s air traffic management (ATM) services. Harris was chosen following a rigorous review by Devlet Hava Meydanlari Isletmesi (DHMI), Turkey’s air navigation service provider (ANSP).

Harris will provide DHMI with its cloud-based Voice Communication System for the 21st Century (VCS21). The system modernizes ATM programs by delivering net-centric voice communications that reduce dependency on traditional point-to-point communications, while supporting an efficient transition to IP-based communications. It will be installed at seven facilities in Turkey, and will include more than 337 controller working positions that can access up to 52 radio sites across DHMI control operations.





"The Harris VCS21™ system is now supporting three of the world’s premier ANSPs – Turkey’s DHMI, the U.K. NATS, and the U.S. FAA – that are at the forefront of modernizing ATM worldwide,” said Ed Sayadian, president, Harris Mission Networks. “VCS21 will be a key enabler of ATM modernization and growth worldwide.”

The VCS21 system will be part of the Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) project, a collaborative initiative to modernize European airspace and air traffic control. DHMI plans to invest in new technologies to enable SESAR and other future concepts. VCS21 is a major step in this program, providing important networked voice capabilities that are more resilient and cost effective. It will enable dynamic rerouting of established flight sectors, provide more reliable contingency planning, and improved asset sharing that facilitates both flexible airspace use and future facility planning.

