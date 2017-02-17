Blighter Unveils Man Portable Radar/Camera System for Rapid Deployment and Covert Operation

Blighter Explorer Nexus is a Fully Integrated Battery Operated Radar/Camera System Featuring the Blighter B202 Mk2 E-scan Micro Doppler Ground Surveillance Radar, an Integrated Visible and Infra-red Thermal Imaging Camera System, Windows HMI, Covert Eyepieces and Rugged Laptop

Blighter Explorer Nexus is Compact, Lightweight and low Power and Designed for Rapid Deployment From Backpacks by Foot Patrol or From a Vehicle for use in Remote Border Surveillance, Forward Reconnaissance, Temporary Camp protection and other covert operations

Blighter to Showcase new Product at IDEX 2017 (Stand 05-C20), 19 to 23 February 2017, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, UAE

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd, a British electronic-scanning (e-scan) radar and sensor solution provider, has unveiled Blighter® Explorer Nexus, a fully integrated, battery operated, man portable radar/camera surveillance system. It is designed for rapid deployment from transport backpacks by foot patrol or from a vehicle for use in remote border surveillance, temporary camp protection, forward reconnaissance and other covert operations.

Blighter Explorer Nexus is a compact, lightweight and low power all weather surveillance solution and comprises the Blighter B202 Mk2 e-scan micro Doppler ground surveillance radar, an integrated visible and infra-red thermal imaging camera system, a Windows HMI, covert eyepieces and optional rugged laptop. The product is designed for fully covert operation with a 'silent' mode and zero light emissions.





Mark Radford, CEO, Blighter Surveillance Systems, said, "Blighter Explorer Nexus is a rapidly deployable fully integrated e-scan radar and thermal imaging system designed to provide covert all weather day/night surveillance for small border patrols in mountainous terrain and for specialist reconnaissance personnel including those operating behind enemy lines."

"Our new system is designed for covert foot patrol deployment in specially designed transport backpacks with the radar and camera sensors mounted on a single tripod," added Mark Radford. "This means wide area detection can be up and running in a matter of minutes providing immediate protection for the military or black ops personnel."

Blighter Explorer Nexus is backpack mounted and can be set up and operated by a single user. The Blighter radar provides rapid detection and location of moving targets. For example, it can detect a crawler at 1.5 km (0.9 miles) and a moving vehicle at 8 km (5 miles). The radar automatically cues a long-range camera to enable the operator to identify any target. A wireless backhaul link can be used to send real-time sensor data feeds to a remote location for monitoring and strategic evaluation.

Blighter radar solutions are used by the U.S. military and the British Army for force protection, and in numerous asset protection and border security applications, including monitoring the Korean Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), a buffer zone which runs 250 km across the Korean peninsula and separates North and South Korea.

Blighter Surveillance Systems delivers an integrated multi-sensor package to systems integrators comprising the Blighter radars plus cameras, thermal imagers, trackers and software solutions. Its ITAR-free systems are used worldwide in commercial, government and defence markets in area and asset protection for national border security, homeland security and critical infrastructure protection such as oil and gas facilities, coastal surveillance and in military applications.

Blighter will be showcasing Blighter Explorer Nexus and other surveillance solutions - including the AUDS counter-drone system - at The International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2017), at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Abu Dhabi, UAE, (Stand 05-C20), from 19th to 23rd February 2017.

Source : Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd - view original press release