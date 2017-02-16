Military Exports and Compliance Asia 2017 Conference

20 March, 2017 - 20 March, 2017, Singapore, Singapore

Asia-Pacific has many different and new export controls in recent years. This event will allow you to hear from the key nations across the region that will provide details on their latest export regulations and laws. There will also be an update on the U.S. export control reforms and how this will affect defence trade in the future years.

This regional conference will provide public and private sector officials' in-depth knowledge of the latest export controls and treaties in place across Asia-Pacific and the U.S. There will be a special focus on the ITAR and EAR reforms that are paramount for defence contractors to abide.





Do not miss out on this amazing opportunity to hear from public sector officials across the region that will provide an insight into their nations export controls, regulations and laws.



Why Attend?

Review the regions latest export controls, regulations and laws

Analyse the U.S. export reforms and how it will affect defence trade in future years

Discuss the latest treaties in place in the region

Network with leading defence contractors and government officials

Speakers

Azrilah Abdul Aziz , Senior Principal Assistant Director, Strategic Trade Controller, Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI), Malaysia

Peter Lichtenbaum , Partner, Covington & Burling LLP

, Partner, Covington & Burling LLP Luis Catibayan , Director, Bureau of Import Services, Philippines

, Director, Bureau of Import Services, Philippines John Tilemann , Director of Research, Asia-Pacific Leadership Network for Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament (APLN)

, Director of Research, Asia-Pacific Leadership Network for Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament (APLN) David Hew , Leader, Team APCA (Asia Pacific Countertrade Association Pte. Ltd.)

Source : ASDEvents