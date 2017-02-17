Comtech to Supply Solid-State High-Power Amplifiers for Military Customers

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL) announced today that during its second quarter of fiscal 2017, its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology Inc., which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, has received $2.5 million in orders to supply an array of solid-state high-power amplifiers to a military integrator. The orders included C-band, X-band and Ku-band SSPA products for use in highly mobile satellite communications (SATCOM) systems providing voice, data, video conferencing, internet and high resolution video connectivity for military forces deployed world-wide. Comtech Xicom’s SSPA products feature robust designs ensuring highly efficient and reliable operation in challenging global environments.

Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. said, “Comtech Xicom products have proven to be robust in the field and our key customers continue to come back to us for follow-on procurements. This is a significant order and our factory has ramped up to deliver these amplifiers quickly. We continue to expand our business with our military OEM customers.”





Source : Comtech Telecommunications Corp. - view original press release