Rockwell Collins to Demo Advancement in Avionics, Networking and Simulation & Training

Rockwell Collins will be demonstrating advancements in avionics, networking, Joint Fires™, and simulation & training solutions at IDEX 2017, the Middle East’s premier defense expo, taking place Feb. 19-23.

“Rockwell Collins has continued to increase its strategic focus in the Middle East region as a full solution provider since establishing our presence here 20 years ago,” said Claude Alber, vice president and managing director, Europe, Middle East and Africa for Rockwell Collins. “IDEX gives us the opportunity to meet with our customers so we can more fully understand their needs and work together to build a strong regional defense and aerospace industry.”





Experts from Rockwell Collins will be available to discuss and demonstrate key offerings at the company’s exhibit (02-B20), including:

FirestormTM - wearable version of the FireStorm™ Integrated Targeting System that provides a scalable targeting capability for use on foot in a mobile role as well as for static applications. Based upon the most widely used Joint Fires™ system in the world, it delivers the highest levels of accuracy, maintains full digital interoperability with a wide range of coalition aircraft and artillery systems, and has an intuitive, easy-to-use interface.

- wearable version of the FireStorm™ Integrated Targeting System that provides a scalable targeting capability for use on foot in a mobile role as well as for static applications. Based upon the most widely used Joint Fires™ system in the world, it delivers the highest levels of accuracy, maintains full digital interoperability with a wide range of coalition aircraft and artillery systems, and has an intuitive, easy-to-use interface. RealFiresTM - a high fidelity, scalable and transportable training solution for joint fires operators. This latest simulator fully integrates with the company’s FireStorm targeting system, offering full flexibility from deployable front line trainers to fully immersive school house systems that all facilitate command, control and communications for field training of tactical air control parties, air support operations centers and air liaison officers.

- a high fidelity, scalable and transportable training solution for joint fires operators. This latest simulator fully integrates with the company’s FireStorm targeting system, offering full flexibility from deployable front line trainers to fully immersive school house systems that all facilitate command, control and communications for field training of tactical air control parties, air support operations centers and air liaison officers. Pro Line Fusion? - integrated avionics system for enhanced situational awareness and operational efficiency. The system integrates and displays essential flight information through graphically rich interfaces, including high-integrity head-up guidance featuring synthetic and enhanced vision, and the industry’s first touch-screen flight displays. Pro Line Fusion is available on a wide variety of commercial and military aircraft ranging from business jets to air transport to military tankers.

- integrated avionics system for enhanced situational awareness and operational efficiency. The system integrates and displays essential flight information through graphically rich interfaces, including high-integrity head-up guidance featuring synthetic and enhanced vision, and the industry’s first touch-screen flight displays. Pro Line Fusion is available on a wide variety of commercial and military aircraft ranging from business jets to air transport to military tankers. TruNetTM - exportable, programmable, networked communications for enhanced situational awareness.

- exportable, programmable, networked communications for enhanced situational awareness. PSR 500 - high-performance Perimeter Surveillance Radar featuring Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave operation.

- high-performance Perimeter Surveillance Radar featuring Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave operation. GPS systems MicroGuide and Remote Secure Receiver – ruggedized, secure handheld GPS Explosion Resistant GPS Receiver



