Harris to Showcase Connected Battlefield Technologies

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) will showcase its broad range of advanced products and integrated systems that help customers connect the battlefield during the 2017 International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), Feb.19-23, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Harris will exhibit and demonstrate its proven solutions that meet urgent security challenges associated with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) issues and that offer new opportunities for modernizing force structures. Harris is uniquely capable of providing individual and fully integrated solutions, with key offerings such as digital command and control, tactical communications, persistent surveillance, night vision, robotics and more. Solutions that will be showcased include:





Harris hC2™ Software Suite Command : A complete command and control solution that connects all echelons and provides a common operational view with real-time intelligence.

: A complete command and control solution that connects all echelons and provides a common operational view with real-time intelligence. Harris Falcon III® RF-7850A-MR Multi-channel Airborne Networking Radio : World’s first certified airborne two-channel networking radio extends ground tactical capabilities to the aerial tier.

: World’s first certified airborne two-channel networking radio extends ground tactical capabilities to the aerial tier. Harris Falcon III® RF-7850M-HH Multiband Networking Handheld Radio: Delivers the power and performance of a manpack in a ruggedized, SWaP-friendly handheld radio.

Harris Falcon III® RF-7850M-V51x Vehicular/Base Multiband Radio System : System provides superior Combat Net Radio performance and flexibility.

: System provides superior Combat Net Radio performance and flexibility. BeOn® Secure Group Communications Application: Secure group-communications app that enables Push-to-Talk (PTT) and real-time location and presence information.

Secure group-communications app that enables Push-to-Talk (PTT) and real-time location and presence information. CorvusEye : Wide Area Motion Imagery (WAMI) system helps users monitor activity, track movement, and gather critical intelligence over a city-size area.

: Wide Area Motion Imagery (WAMI) system helps users monitor activity, track movement, and gather critical intelligence over a city-size area. T7 Robotic Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) System: Robot features intuitive control and human-like dexterity — making it easy to complete complex tasks with minimal training time.

Harris has supported customers in the Middle East/Northern Africa region for more than 50 years — delivering customized, innovative solutions that anticipate the warfighters’ needs. Around the world, Harris technologies are used every day in mission operations by thousands of warfighters in every domain. They provide secure communications, digital command and control, and reliable intelligence for a distinct tactical advantage. As military requirements expand and evolve in today's current environment, Harris is developing and deploying solutions that protect critical information and enable real-time action.

