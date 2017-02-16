US Export Controls on Non-US Transactions Seminar

A Practical Guide to Compliance After US Export Reform Changes

20 March, 2017 - 23 March, 2017, Singapore, Singapore

Understand how United States export control rules impact Asian-Pacific and other Non-US businesses

United States trade control laws and regulations impact companies who use or re-sell US-origin products, components or technology. The US Government can impose serious penalties for US and non-US companies who fail to comply with the extra-territorial US rules (including monetary fines, a loss of US Government contracts, or a complete ban from receiving any US items).

US Export Control Reform has changed the rules and increased the risk of serious penalties for non-compliance

Many items and technologies have shifted from the USML to the CCL with completely different license requirements and jurisdiction. It is essential that companies understand the implications of Reform and update their compliance programs to take advantage of the changes and avoid costly violations. Both seminars include detailed explanations of the reform changes and practical advice on how to adapt compliance practices to take full advantage of the changes while remaining compliant.





TWO BACK-TO-BACK SEMINARS:

US Commercial & Military Export Controls & Embargoes - 2-DAY SEMINAR - 20-21 March 2017

- 2-DAY SEMINAR - 20-21 March 2017 US ITAR Defense Trade Controls - 2-DAY SEMINAR - 22-23 March 2017

"The quality of the training is very high. The trainers were able to take a very tough topic and made it interesting and easy to understand. The flow of the presentation was excellent."

Alan Ng UNIX Security and Compliance Engineer T-Systems, Singapore Seminar attendee

Speakers

JOHN R. BLACK is a Principal of BSG Consulting and has been involved in US export and trade control matters since 1984. He advises US and foreign companies, law firms and governments on US export and has earned a reputation as one of the leading experts in the field. From 1984–88 he worked for the US Commerce Department, where he wrote the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) and interpreted it for government and industry. He uses his comprehensive knowledge of the US rules that impact military and commercial companies to help his clients stay in compliance without missing legitimate business opportunities. He has been a featured speaker at over 100 conferences around the world and has written numerous articles and several books on the subject. Mr. Black is an accredited Export Compliance Professional (ECoP™) on both the EAR and the ITAR.



Scott M. Gearity is a Principal of BSG Consulting, bringing over a decade of consulting, training and corporate export compliance program management experience to bear for his clients. Mr. Gearity has substantial experience in military, dualuse and commercial export controls. His clients have ranged in size from small start-ups to some of the world’s largest companies, with a particular focus on the information technology, telecommunications, networking and software industries. Mr. Gearity joined BSG from Microsoft Corporation, where he was based in Ireland and managed the company’s export compliance program for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He continues to advise many non-US companies affected by US export controls. Mr. Gearity holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in international studies and economics from American University. He is a licensed US customs broker.



REBEKAH M. JONES is counsel in the international trade practice of akin Gump in Singapore. She counsels clients with global operations on U.S. law and policy affecting international trade and business, including export control laws, sanction programs, anticorruption laws, antiboycott regulations, and foreign investment in the united States. Ms. Jones has worked in a variety of industries, including aerospace and defense, high technology, engineering services, and logistics and freight forwarding. Prior to joining akin Gump, Ms. Jones received her J.D. with honors from The George Washington university law School. areas of expertise include international Trade, antibribery/Foreign Corrupt Practices act (FCPa), Committee on Foreign investment in the united States (CFiuS), and export Controls and economic Sanctions.



SCOTT ANDERSON (invited) is the Bureau of industry and Security (BiS) regional Export Control Officer (eCo) attached to the Commercial Section of the u.S. embassy in Singapore. Serving as the principal embassy advisor on strategic trade control issues, Mr. anderson builds and maintains good relationships with regional governments and industries. Conducting pre-license and post-shipment verifications of U.S. goods and technology is one of his main responsibilities. This is Mr. Anderson’s first year as Regional eCo under the eCo program offered by the office of Enforcement Analysis, BIS. Mr. Anderson began his career with BiS back in 2004, where he served as a Senior Special agent with the office of Export Enforcement (OEE) in the United States. in 2013, Mr. anderson was recognized by oee as the Special agent of the Year. in the same year, he was presented the Federal Bureau of investigation Director’s award, Department of Defense Counterintelligence Team award, and national intelligence Meritorious unit Citation for dismantling a foreign military procurement network of Military & national Security controlled uS origin integrated circuits. He also received the Commerce Department Gold Medal consecutively for two years in 2013 and 2014. Mr. anderson holds a Bachelors of arts degree in Criminal Justice from the California State university at Stanislaus.

Source : ASDEvents