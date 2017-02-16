G-CLAW Successful Against Moving Targets

Textron Systems Weapon and Sensor Systems, a business of Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT), announced today the successful testing of G-CLAW™, the company’s precision guided glide weapon, against moving targets. The flight tests, which occurred in October 2016, took place at Yuma Proving Grounds in Arizona.

The Weapon and Sensor Systems team conducted the G-CLAW precision guided weapon flight tests from a Cessna® Caravan®. G-CLAW demonstrated successful engagement of static and moving targets within 1 meter circular error probable (CEP). The weapon engaged static and moving targets by transferring navigation from a GPS-aided inertial navigation system to the Semi-Active Laser (SAL) sensor for terminal guidance. The test results verified end-to-end guidance through successful engagement of an off-axis target greater than 2 kilometers downrange from the aircraft.





“We are pleased with the test results and development progress of the G-CLAW precision guided weapon system,” says Weapon and Sensor Systems Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian Sinkiewicz.

The G-CLAW precision guided glide weapon system incorporates tri-mode fuzing (Height of Burst, Impact, Delay) to optimize effects against a broad target set. G-CLAW is designed with modularity to support rapid incorporation of emerging technologies in guidance, seekers and warhead effects. It can be adapted to changing mission requirements at minimum development cost. G-CLAW can be integrated onto an array of aircraft including the Cessna Caravan and Textron AirLand Scorpion jet, as well as innovative launch systems such as the Common Launch Tube (CLT), utilizing a roll-on/roll-off Battle Management Systems (BMS).

