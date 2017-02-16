Newsletter Subscription


Thursday, Feb 16, 2017

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $5.5 Million Follow-on Contract for High-Power SATCOM TWTAs

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced today that during its second quarter of fiscal 2017, its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology Inc., which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, has received a follow-on contract for more than $5.5 million from a U.S. military integrator for high-power satellite communication (SATCOM) traveling wave tube amplifiers (TWTAs). This is the second installment of a multi-year program for these power amplifiers used in tactical transportable SATCOM terminals.

"Comtech is a key supplier on this highly advanced multi-band SATCOM system. Our outdoor TWTAs are proven to be robust and reliable,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “This order demonstrates our customer’s full confidence in our high-power SATCOM products. We look forward to continued product performance and customer satisfaction.”


Source : Comtech Telecommunications Corp. - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Feb 14, 2017

 

