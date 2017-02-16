Gulfstream to Showcase 3 Aircraft

Gulfstream G280, Gulfstream G550 And Flagship Gulfstream G650ER Return To Avalon

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. will showcase three of its business jets at the Australian International Aerospace & Defense Exposition at Avalon Airport from Feb. 28-March 5 in Geelong, Victoria. The static display will include the company flagship Gulfstream G650ER, as well as the high-performing Gulfstream G550 and the class-leading Gulfstream G280.

“With consistent growth over the past five years, we are pleased that our ongoing commitment to understanding and servicing the Asia-Pacific market has delivered favorable business results,” said Scott Neal, senior vice president, Worldwide Sales, Gulfstream. “The three aircraft we’ll have on display at Avalon exemplify the best in their class, providing the range, speed and payload necessary for the typical long-range flights characteristic of this region.”





There are more than 300 Gulfstream aircraft in service in the Asia-Pacific region. More than 255 of those are large-cabin.

The three Gulfstream aircraft will be available for viewing outside Chalet N17-18 at Avalon Airport. In addition to the aircraft on display, Gulfstream will have a reception area for customers inside the chalet.

