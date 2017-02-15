Newsletter Subscription


Wednesday, Feb 15, 2017

Operating Lease Seminar 2017

  • 20 March, 2017 - 22 March, 2017, Barcelona, Spain

This well established Seminar covers all aspects of operating leasing from the perspective of the lessor and the lessee and includes How to Structure an Operating Lease; It will cover the fundamentals and explore issues associated with aviation leasing with ample opportunity to share experiences and to network. In addition, there will be 2 case studies which will enable a sharing of ideas and enable you to understand the theory. It is invaluable for anyone involved in or wishing to be involved in aircraft leasing - or you may just wish to brush up on your knowledge. It is ideal for new starters to the industry or anyone that has moved to a different aviation sector.

Learn about:

  • Pre-delivery Planning/Legal Issues
  • Delivery Timing & Location
  • Lease Term
  • Rental issues
  • Tax Indemnity
  • Security
  • Conditions Precedent
  • Operation & Use
  • Insurance
  • Maintenance Covenants, and more...

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference


Speakers

  • Willliam B Piels, Partner, Holland & Knight LLP
  • Richard Furey, Partner, Holland & Knight
  • Robert Normand, Director, Aon Risk Solutions
  • Fabiola Jaymond, Manager Aircraft Asset Management, Swiss International Air Lines
  • Daire O'Criodain, Consultant
  • Mark Elgar, Vice President Sales, AWAS
  • Jim Bell, Partner, Bird & Bird
  • Bruce Burnett, SVP Technical, Avitas

Source : ASDEvents

Published on ASDNews: Feb 14, 2017

 

