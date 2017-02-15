Operating Lease Seminar 2017
- 20 March, 2017 - 22 March, 2017, Barcelona, Spain
This well established Seminar covers all aspects of operating leasing from the perspective of the lessor and the lessee and includes How to Structure an Operating Lease; It will cover the fundamentals and explore issues associated with aviation leasing with ample opportunity to share experiences and to network. In addition, there will be 2 case studies which will enable a sharing of ideas and enable you to understand the theory. It is invaluable for anyone involved in or wishing to be involved in aircraft leasing - or you may just wish to brush up on your knowledge. It is ideal for new starters to the industry or anyone that has moved to a different aviation sector.
Learn about:
- Pre-delivery Planning/Legal Issues
- Delivery Timing & Location
- Lease Term
- Rental issues
- Tax Indemnity
- Security
- Conditions Precedent
- Operation & Use
- Insurance
- Maintenance Covenants, and more...
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Global Biomimetic Aircraft Market Research Report 2017
Speakers
- Willliam B Piels, Partner, Holland & Knight LLP
- Richard Furey, Partner, Holland & Knight
- Robert Normand, Director, Aon Risk Solutions
- Fabiola Jaymond, Manager Aircraft Asset Management, Swiss International Air Lines
- Daire O'Criodain, Consultant
- Mark Elgar, Vice President Sales, AWAS
- Jim Bell, Partner, Bird & Bird
- Bruce Burnett, SVP Technical, Avitas
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Source : ASDEvents
Mar 20 - 22, 2017 - Barcelona, Spain