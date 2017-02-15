Operating Lease Seminar 2017

20 March, 2017 - 22 March, 2017, Barcelona, Spain

This well established Seminar covers all aspects of operating leasing from the perspective of the lessor and the lessee and includes How to Structure an Operating Lease; It will cover the fundamentals and explore issues associated with aviation leasing with ample opportunity to share experiences and to network. In addition, there will be 2 case studies which will enable a sharing of ideas and enable you to understand the theory. It is invaluable for anyone involved in or wishing to be involved in aircraft leasing - or you may just wish to brush up on your knowledge. It is ideal for new starters to the industry or anyone that has moved to a different aviation sector.

Learn about:

Pre-delivery Planning/Legal Issues

Delivery Timing & Location

Lease Term

Rental issues

Tax Indemnity

Security

Conditions Precedent

Operation & Use

Insurance

Maintenance Covenants, and more...

Speakers

Willliam B Piels, Partner, Holland & Knight LLP

Partner, Holland & Knight LLP Richard Furey, Partner, Holland & Knight

Partner, Holland & Knight Robert Normand , Director, Aon Risk Solutions

, Director, Aon Risk Solutions Fabiola Jaymond , Manager Aircraft Asset Management, Swiss International Air Lines

, Manager Aircraft Asset Management, Swiss International Air Lines Daire O'Criodain , Consultant

, Consultant Mark Elgar , Vice President Sales, AWAS

, Vice President Sales, AWAS Jim Bell , Partner, Bird & Bird

, Partner, Bird & Bird Bruce Burnett, SVP Technical, Avitas

