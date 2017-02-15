Harris to Continue Communications Support to the US Army

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has been awarded a five-year, $403 million, single-award IDIQ contract by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) for tactical radio spares and components for DLA Land and Maritime and the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command. The contract was awarded during the third quarter of Harris’ fiscal 2017.

The contract is a continuation and expansion of previous contracts with the DLA and will provide support to additional Harris radio families. It allows the Army to secure spare and replacement parts necessary to support Harris’ AN/PRC-117G, AN/PRC-150C, AN/VRC-104, AN/PRC-152, and AN/VRC-114 radios.





“This continuation contract allows the U.S. Army to sustain superior tactical communications technology and extends Harris’ legacy of providing the most advanced solutions to meet our customers’ mission critical communications needs,” said Brendan O'Connell, president, Tactical Communications, Harris Communication Systems.

