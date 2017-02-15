Norway and Germany Initiate Extended Industrial Cooperation

Norwegian and German authorities initiates a comprehensive industrial cooperation on submarine and missile deliveries that could entail considerable contracts for KONGSBERG.

KONGSBERG, together with a network of approximately 100 small and large suppliers across Norway, will have large and key deliveries to the new submarines, where amongst other the submarines’ combat management system will be delivered by Norwegian industry.





In a press conference this afternoon, Norwegian authorities announced that the strategic partnership for submarine acquisition expands to include KONGSBERG’s «Naval Strike Missile» (NSM). The cooperation entails further development of the missile, and that the German navy intends to acquire a significant number of NSM for its vessels. This also enables a close cooperation on joint maintenance and logistics between the German and the Norwegian navy.

NSM is the world’s only fifth generation long-range precision missile based on a passive sensor technology and low radar signature. NSM is today in operation in the Norwegian and the Polish Navy, and was recently chosen by Malaysia.

