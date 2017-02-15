Newsletter Subscription


Wednesday, Feb 15, 2017

NASA Awards Engineering Services Contract for the Suomi National Polar-Orbiting Partnership Satellite

NASA has awarded the Suomi National Polar-Orbiting Partnership Sustainability (SNPPS) contract to Ball Aerospace of Boulder, Colorado.

This is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity, cost-plus fixed-fee contract with the ability to issue task orders. The contract is a five-year effort with a minimum ordering value of $50,000 and maximum ordering value of approximately $9.5 million.


Under this contract, Ball Aerospace will continue to provide sustaining engineering services to the Joint Polar Satellite System Flight Project and NOAA's Office of Satellite and Product Operations for the mission operations systems and subsystems, and deactivation of the Suomi NPP satellite. This effort will maintain the current operational phase of the satellite through the Suomi NPP mission life, including deactivation and contract closeout.

Source : NASA - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Feb 13, 2017

 

