BWXT Announces $795 M for Naval Nuclear Reactor Components

BWX Technologies, Inc. announced today that the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program has exercised contract options with BWXT’s subsidiary, BWXT Nuclear Operations Group, Inc., totaling approximately $784 million for the manufacture of naval nuclear reactor components. New contracts valued at approximately $11 million were also awarded.

Activity under these contracts is already underway. A variety of manufacturing and material procurement activities will be performed under these contracts that will primarily support Ford-class carrier construction and Virginia-class submarine construction.





BWXT’s facilities in Lynchburg, Va.; Barberton and Euclid, Ohio; and Mount Vernon, Ind. will perform this work over the next several years.

“We appreciate the U.S. Navy’s continued trust in BWXT to provide the propulsion systems for a crucial element of the nation’s security,” said Rex D. Geveden, BWXT’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We take immense pride in helping to ensure that the country’s submarines and aircraft carriers are powered for deployment all around the globe.”

Source : BWX Technologies, Inc. - view original press release