Cyber Intelligence Asia 2017 Conference

14 March, 2017 - 16 March, 2017, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Cyber Security is a huge issue for many governments across the world. With cybercrimes constantly increasing and many government computer systems being targeted it is pivotal that governments keep their critical infrastructures secure from intruders and hackers.

Our 5th annual Cyber Intelligence Asia will once again bring the key officials from across Asia-Pacific to discuss the latest challenges and threats they are facing daily to their computer systems. Cyber criminals are finding new and sophisticated ways to break into government computer systems, meaning that many governments are constantly battling to stay ahead with the latest security systems.





This event will provide you unrivalled access to the leading cyber security officials in the region who will be discussing the following topics; Malaysian Cyber Security Capabilities and Threats faced to their government systems, Regional cooperation between public sector agencies to combat cybercrimes, latest cyber defence systems available, internet security, cyber terrorism, cyber intelligence and regional policies and strategies used to secure critical infrastructures across the region.

Cyber Intelligence Asia will allow you to hear in-depth presentations from the following nations: Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, China, Taiwan, Cambodia, Laos and many more…





Why Attend?

Analyse the latest cybercrimes happening in the Asia-Pacific region

Review the regions policies and strategies to secure government computer systems

Understand the developments made in cyber defence solutions

Discuss how sharing information regarding attacks can help combat future cybercrimes

Develop your understanding of the latest technologies available to secure your computer systems

Network with 150+ leading cyber security officials from across Asia-Pacific

Speakers

Dr. Amirudin bin Abdul Wahab , Chief Executive Officer, CyberSecurity Malaysia

Dr. Zahri Yunos, Chief Operating Officer, CyberSecurity Malaysia

Chief Operating Officer, CyberSecurity Malaysia Wasawat Chawalitthamrong , Head of Cybercrime Sector 1, Bureau of Technology and Cybercrime, Department of Special Investigations, Thailand

Fazlan Abdullah, Head of the Government Engagement Department, CyberSecurity Malaysia

, Head of the Government Engagement Department, CyberSecurity Malaysia Dr. Yeong-Jia Chen , Chief Executive Officer, Taiwan Computer Emergency Response Team/Coordination Center (TWCERT/CC)

Genalyn B. Macalinao, Planning Officer III, Cybersecurity and Enabling Technologies, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Philippines

, Planning Officer III, Cybersecurity and Enabling Technologies, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Philippines Koryak Uzan , Managing Partner, PRODAFT

Dr. Mingu Jumaan, Director, Sabah State Computer Services Department, Malaysia

, Director, Sabah State Computer Services Department, Malaysia Budi Rahardjo , Chair, Indonesia Computer Emergency Response Team (ID-CERT)

Kitisak Jirawannakool, Information Security Specialist, E-Government Agency, Thailand

, Information Security Specialist, E-Government Agency, Thailand Preethkaran J, Executive Director, EC-Council Global Services (EGS)

Executive Director, EC-Council Global Services (EGS) Philip Victor, Head of Market Development - APAC, (ISC)2

Head of Market Development - APAC, (ISC)2 Colonel Professor Dr. Norazman Bin Mohamad Nor, Deputy Vice Chancellor, National University of Malaysia

Deputy Vice Chancellor, National University of Malaysia Mohamad Hazali Halip , Director, Cyber Security Center, National University of Malaysia

