HMDS Contract Win

Chemring Group is pleased to announce that its US subsidiary, Chemring Sensors and Electronic Systems has received a contract from the US Army for ten ground penetrating radar trial systems, which will incorporate the Group’s enhanced detection technology capabilities. The evaluation of this new capability, if successful, could lead to upgrades of the the US Army HMDS inventory.

Michael Flowers, Group Chief Executive of Chemring, commented: “I am delighted that we have received this contract that will support an Operational Assessment by the US Army. These systems, which incorporate enhanced detection technology developed by Roke and Chemring Technology Solutions in the UK, offer a valuable upgrade to the existing HMDS fleet. The HMDS, a Program of Record for the US Army, is a key part of our long term growth strategy and the continued progression of this capability is encouraging.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Rugged Equipment Market 2017-2021

Source : Chemring Group PLC - view original press release