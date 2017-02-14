COMLOG WESTPAC, USS Coronado Complete Successful Voyage Repair Availability

Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific Ship Repair Unit and crew from the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) completed a successful voyage repair availability period in Singapore Feb. 10.

The seven-day repair period will enable Coronado to continue its mission, conduct cooperative security engagements with regional partner nations and enhance maritime security relationships during the ship's rotational deployment to the Indo-Asia-Pacific.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Naval Vessels MRO Industry 2016 Market Research Report

"The strategic location of the COMLOG WESTPAC SRU and the importance of work that is done here cannot be understated," said Sean Jermyn, project manager for Coronado. "Our location in Singapore enables us to sustain and provide timely voyage repairs for ships operating throughout this region."

The COMLOG WESTPAC SRU facilitated maintenance on Coronado's main propulsion systems, the ship's lift platform, radars, and the ship's communication systems.

Additionally, repairs and preventative maintenance checks were performed on the ship's Collection Holding Transfer (CHT) tank, which required the deactivation of all ship's bathroom, shower and galley facilities for a five-day period. The repairs were accomplished while allowing Coronado's crew to utilize local facilities as a substitute for the affected services due to the proximity of the ship's berthing at the Sembawang Wharf.

The synchronization between Coronado's crew and the SRU was crucial to the success of the voyage repair availability, enhancing the Navy's ability to implement agile and adaptive logistical support throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific.

"The ability to operate forward in the region is negated if we don't have the ability to perform maintenance repairs," said Terrence Burns, marine surveyor for Coronado. "Without these capabilities, ships would have to go all the way to Yokosuka or Guam to receive necessary repairs, meaning the ships would have to choose between executing their mission in a limited capacity or leaving the area for an extended time frame."

Located in Singapore since 1992, COMLOG WESTPAC is U.S. 7th Fleet's provider of combat-ready logistics, operating government-owned and contracted ships to keep units throughout 7th Fleet armed, fueled, and fed. Additionally, Task Force 73 is 7th Fleet's theater security cooperation agent for South and Southeast Asia.

Source : US Navy - view original press release