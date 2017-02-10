Contract for Cyberbit's EDR Endpoint Security Platform

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems") today announced that its subsidiary, Cyberbit Ltd. ("Cyberbit") was awarded a contract from the enterprise software provider Infor (US), Inc. ("Infor") for the supply of Cyberbit's Endpoint Detection and Response ("EDR") security platform to be used to support Infor's internal cyber protection. The contract is in an amount that is not material to Elbit Systems.

Infor selected Cyberbit for its significant experience, technical acumen, and outstanding customer references, and is pleased to have Cyberbit complement its detection capability in this increasingly complex environment of Cyber threats.





Cyberbit's EDR platform uses a signature-less approach, proven to detect unknown threats that bypass antivirus and next-generation endpoint security platforms, while minimizing false positives. The EDR platform continuously records millions of low-level endpoint events across the network and rapidly correlates traces of malicious activity to verify an attack within seconds. Once an attack is detected, the entire storyline is displayed, enabling the platform to respond or provide the analyst with the necessary information to investigate the attack.

"We are excited to be working with Infor to complement their forward-thinking IT security strategy," said Stephen Thomas, VP Sales at Cyberbit. "Innovative IT organizations such as Infor's are adapting this proactive detection-based strategy and I look forward to supporting their organization."

