Newsletter Subscription


Friday, Feb 10, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > Vencore Awarded $113 M Program to Support Space and Satellite Operations at NOAA


Vencore Awarded $113 M Program to Support Space and Satellite Operations at NOAA

Vencore, Inc. announced today that it was awarded the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Systems Engineering and Technical Services (SETS) contract valued at $113 million.  Under the terms of this contract (one-year base period with four one-year options), Vencore will support NOAA's National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service (NESDIS).

NESDIS acquires and manages the nation's operational environmental satellites, operates NOAA 's National Centers for Environmental Information, provides data and information services including earth system monitoring, performs official assessments of the environment, and conducts related research.


Related Research on ASDReports.com:
C4ISR Market - Forecast to 2021

Vencore has a legacy of successfully managing highly complex technical systems that support national space and satellite operations. Under this new contract, Vencore will work closely with NESDIS to deliver Systems Engineering services and solutions to sustain legacy systems and enable the transition of future ground systems for new environmental satellites including GOES-R and JPSS.  

"Our business was built on a foundation of understanding and solving the most complex challenges associated with satellite and ground operations," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer at Vencore.  "We are honored to work with NESDIS, which plays such an integral role in managing critical space assets that make important contributions to environmental resource management and our national security."

NESDIS is dedicated to providing timely access to global environmental data from satellites and other sources to promote, protect and enhance the nation's economy, security, environment and quality of life. NESDIS' environmental satellite observations provide important contributions to U.S. national security by providing military users with real-time and near-real-time observations for their aircraft, ships, ground forces and facilities worldwide. Additionally, NESDIS contributes to the national economy by providing environmental data that support resource management of energy, water, global food supplies and other economic and environmental resources.

Source : Vencore, Inc. - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Feb 9, 2017

 

More News from Vencore, Inc.

More Sensors News

Directed Energy Systems Conference

Feb 21 - 22, 2017 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


More Space News

Defence Satellites 2017 Conference

May 23 - 25, 2017 - Rome, Italy

Register More info


More Communications News

Automated ISR Symposium

Feb 14 - 15, 2017 - Alexandria, United States

Register More info


More Contracts News

UK & EU Export Controls e-Seminar

Jan 1 - Dec 31, 2017 - USB Drive, Windows Computer

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk