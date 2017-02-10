Vencore Awarded $113 M Program to Support Space and Satellite Operations at NOAA

Vencore, Inc. announced today that it was awarded the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Systems Engineering and Technical Services (SETS) contract valued at $113 million. Under the terms of this contract (one-year base period with four one-year options), Vencore will support NOAA's National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service (NESDIS).

NESDIS acquires and manages the nation's operational environmental satellites, operates NOAA 's National Centers for Environmental Information, provides data and information services including earth system monitoring, performs official assessments of the environment, and conducts related research.





Vencore has a legacy of successfully managing highly complex technical systems that support national space and satellite operations. Under this new contract, Vencore will work closely with NESDIS to deliver Systems Engineering services and solutions to sustain legacy systems and enable the transition of future ground systems for new environmental satellites including GOES-R and JPSS.

"Our business was built on a foundation of understanding and solving the most complex challenges associated with satellite and ground operations," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer at Vencore. "We are honored to work with NESDIS, which plays such an integral role in managing critical space assets that make important contributions to environmental resource management and our national security."

NESDIS is dedicated to providing timely access to global environmental data from satellites and other sources to promote, protect and enhance the nation's economy, security, environment and quality of life. NESDIS' environmental satellite observations provide important contributions to U.S. national security by providing military users with real-time and near-real-time observations for their aircraft, ships, ground forces and facilities worldwide. Additionally, NESDIS contributes to the national economy by providing environmental data that support resource management of energy, water, global food supplies and other economic and environmental resources.

