AT&F To Unveil The Raven Defense Vehicle

AMTANK Armor, a subsidiary of AT&F, and their technology partner Composhield A/S are proud to announce a new low-cost, highly-protected vehicle that will meet a specialized need in the defense community. The Raven concept vehicle can be built on commercially available platforms.

OEM customers can select any of the following vehicles based on their mission needs: upgraded Toyota Land Cruiser, modified Mercedes Sprinter 4 x 4, or a complete standard Ford F350 or F550. AMTANK Armor will provide a complete Technical Data Package (TDP) to upgrade the vehicle with a full composite armor kit and any corresponding third-party hardware. The customer has the ultimate control of the manufacturing process. They choose their vehicle, side and belly protection levels, seat configuration, and plenty of customized hardware options—all without jeopardizing important payload concerns.





"Our standalone composite armor technology allows us to offer the optimum balance among price, payload, and performance targets," stated Ken Ripich, President of AMTANK Armor. "This enables our customers to utilize a vehicle such as the F350 without costly modifications to the engine, transmission, suspension, or braking systems."

The Raven will be formally unveiled at the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) in February. IDEX is one of the world's largest defense exhibitions which is being held in Abu Dhabi February 19 – 23, 2017.

Source : AMTANK Armor - view original press release