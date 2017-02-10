Boeing Statement on Singapore Airlines' Intent to Purchase 20 777-9s, 19 787-10s

National carrier to become newest 777X customer

Boeing [NYSE: BA] is pleased that Singapore Airlines has announced its commitment to purchase 20 777-9s and 19 787-10 Dreamliners. The national carrier and 787-10 launch customer also announced its recommitment for its previous order for 30 787-10 airplanes.

When finalized, the order will be posted on the Boeing Orders and Deliveries website.





"Singapore Airlines has been a valued Boeing customer for more than 50 years and we are honored they have selected the 777X and additional 787-10s to expand its future widebody fleet. They are the most efficient, capable and passenger preferred airplanes in their class," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister . "We appreciate the trust, commitment and endorsement of Singapore Airlines, and look forward to delivering market-leading capability to one of the world's most widely respected industry leaders."

Advanced technology including a new composite wing, all-new engines and superior aerodynamics will result in the incredible fuel efficiency promised by the 777X family. The 777-9 will be the largest and most efficient twin-engine commercial jet in the world with the lowest operating cost per seat of any commercial airplane and no competitor in its market segment.

The 787-10 is the third member of the super-efficient, passenger-pleasing 787 Dreamliner family. With its greater passenger and cargo capacity, high degree of commonality and passenger-pleasing features, the 787-10 will complement the family while setting a new benchmark for fuel efficiency and operating economics – 25 percent better fuel per seat and emissions than the airplanes than the competition it will replace.

Since its introduction, the 787 Dreamliner has opened more than 130 new city pairs, connecting the world as never before.

