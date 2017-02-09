Airborne ISR & C2 Battle Management 2017 Conference
- Intelligent ISR and C2 Resilience
- 14 March, 2017 - 16 March, 2017, London, United Kingdom
Shaping the Vision for a Multi-Domain, Networked ISR and C2 Enterprise
The Airborne ISR & C2 Battle Management conference is the global intelligence and airborne community's annual general meeting. Over the past four years, in both its UK and US iterations, the conference has evolved along with the reshaping of doctrine, pushing forward debate and discussion around networked warfare and shifts from platform-centric to information superiority-enabled concepts of operation.
Each year, this leading international symposium looks to understand how both existing and emerging airborne C2 and ISR capabilities can produce the desired effects in the battlespace through the networking of sensors, operators, battlespace managers, commanders, analysts and warfighters.
Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market Report 2016-2026
The Airborne ISR & C2 Battle Management summit, to be held in Twickenham Stadium, is the only global forum for senior decision-makers to discuss the challenges they face in maintaining and achieving true information superiority. Featuring speakers across the full spectrum of NATO, along with General's from North America, Latin America, Africa and Europe, streams and interactive roundtables, 2017 promises to be its biggest and best yet for the global ISR community.
Key discussion points for 2017:
- Acquisition and development of next generation ISR and C2 BM assets to ensure capability superiority and continued adaption to changing technological and operational realities
- Military-industry cooperation on how to shape requirements and ensure that modernisation programmes are proactive, not reactive?
- How to maximise the benefits of Big Data to maintain robust and versatile PED capabilities
- Inter-force, cross-domain and cross-hemispheric cooperation and information sharing to support global initiatives for a joint ISR network
Kevin D. Johnson, Office Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence
"Very Valuable"
William Moffat, Raytheon
"Invaluable contacts gained"
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Conference Chairman
- Matt Roper, Chief, Joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, NATO Communications and Information Agency
- Air Commander Garfield Porter Garfield Porter (Retd), Defence Advisor, RAF
Early-confirmed speakers:
- Jeffrey Lofgren, Deputy Chief of Staff for Capability Development, U.S. Air Force
- Ian Huddleston, Director Fleet Readiness, 1 Canadian Air Division
- Andreas Kraak, Commander, NATO Deployable Air Command & Control Centre
- Jeffrey Eggers, Chief Technology Officer, AF/A2D, Pentagon
- Victor Udoh
- Harri Kalevi Ohra-aho, Chief of Intelligence, Finnish Defence Forces
- Carlos Eduardo Montealegre Rodríguez, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff, Colombian Air Force
- Hugo Marenco, Commander of Air Command Operations, Uruguayan Air Force
- Andrew Stewart, Director, Defence Geospatial Intelligence Fusion Centre
- Jorge Petrola Ferreira, Brazilian Air Force
- Armands Saltups, Commander, Latvian Air Force
- Lea Kirkwood, Chief, USAF
- Joshua Conine, Chief, C2ISR Requirements Division, U.S. Air Force
- Roland Runge, Chief RPA/ISR Section, German Air Force Forces Command
- Ugo De Ceglie, Head of Electro-Optics Department, Italian Navy
- Marc Jamieson, Intelligence Officer, RAF
- Gregory C Clark, Airborne Surveillance Systems Programme Manager, NSPA
- Antoine Bousquet, Senior Lecturer in International Relations, Birkbeck, University of London
- Paul Day, Capability Development Lead, UK Defence Soultions Centre
- John Mahaffey, Senior Scientist, Joint ISR Services, NATO Communications and Information Agency
- Colonel Richard Carter, Assistant Head Concepts (Joint and Land)
- Steve Knight, 54(R) Squadron, RAF
- Darren Saralis, JISR, NCIA
- Scott Whaley, Chief of Staff, Intelligence Directorate, NATO International Military Staff
Industry Thought-Leader Perspectives
- Erik Winberg, Senior Director Business Development, Saab
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Source : ASDEvents
Military Space Situational Awareness Conference
Apr 26 - 27, 2017 - London, United Kingdom
Fast Jet Pilot Training Central and Eastern Europe Conference
Jun 5 - 6, 2017 - Prague, Czech Republic
Feb 27 - Mar 1, 2017 - Arlington, United States
Mar 7 - 8, 2017 - Arlington, United States