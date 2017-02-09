Airborne ISR & C2 Battle Management 2017 Conference

Intelligent ISR and C2 Resilience

14 March, 2017 - 16 March, 2017, London, United Kingdom

Shaping the Vision for a Multi-Domain, Networked ISR and C2 Enterprise

The Airborne ISR & C2 Battle Management conference is the global intelligence and airborne community's annual general meeting. Over the past four years, in both its UK and US iterations, the conference has evolved along with the reshaping of doctrine, pushing forward debate and discussion around networked warfare and shifts from platform-centric to information superiority-enabled concepts of operation.

Each year, this leading international symposium looks to understand how both existing and emerging airborne C2 and ISR capabilities can produce the desired effects in the battlespace through the networking of sensors, operators, battlespace managers, commanders, analysts and warfighters.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market Report 2016-2026

The Airborne ISR & C2 Battle Management summit, to be held in Twickenham Stadium, is the only global forum for senior decision-makers to discuss the challenges they face in maintaining and achieving true information superiority. Featuring speakers across the full spectrum of NATO, along with General's from North America, Latin America, Africa and Europe, streams and interactive roundtables, 2017 promises to be its biggest and best yet for the global ISR community.



Key discussion points for 2017:

Acquisition and development of next generation ISR and C2 BM assets to ensure capability superiority and continued adaption to changing technological and operational realities

assets to ensure capability superiority and continued adaption to changing technological and operational realities Military-industry cooperation on how to shape requirements and ensure that modernisation programmes are proactive, not reactive?

How to maximise the benefits of Big Data to maintain robust and versatile PED capabilities

Inter-force, cross-domain and cross-hemispheric cooperation and information sharing to support global initiatives for a joint ISR network

"Great variety of topics and national perspectives; good Q&A sessions and good job of allowing time for informal meetings and exchanges"

Kevin D. Johnson, Office Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence



"Very Valuable"

William Moffat, Raytheon



"Invaluable contacts gained"

Christopher Brown, RAF.

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Conference Chairman

Matt Roper, Chief, Joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, NATO Communications and Information Agency

Chief, Joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, NATO Communications and Information Agency Air Commander Garfield Porter Garfield Porter (Retd), Defence Advisor, RAF



Early-confirmed speakers:

Jeffrey Lofgren , Deputy Chief of Staff for Capability Development, U.S. Air Force

, Deputy Chief of Staff for Capability Development, U.S. Air Force Ian Huddleston , Director Fleet Readiness, 1 Canadian Air Division

, Director Fleet Readiness, 1 Canadian Air Division Andreas Kraak, Commander, NATO Deployable Air Command & Control Centre

Commander, NATO Deployable Air Command & Control Centre Jeffrey Eggers , Chief Technology Officer, AF/A2D, Pentagon

, Chief Technology Officer, AF/A2D, Pentagon Victor Udoh

Harri Kalevi Ohra-aho , Chief of Intelligence, Finnish Defence Forces

, Chief of Intelligence, Finnish Defence Forces Carlos Eduardo Montealegre Rodríguez , Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff, Colombian Air Force

, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff, Colombian Air Force Hugo Marenco , Commander of Air Command Operations, Uruguayan Air Force

, Commander of Air Command Operations, Uruguayan Air Force Andrew Stewart , Director, Defence Geospatial Intelligence Fusion Centre

, Director, Defence Geospatial Intelligence Fusion Centre Jorge Petrola Ferreira , Brazilian Air Force

, Brazilian Air Force Armands Saltups , Commander, Latvian Air Force

, Commander, Latvian Air Force Lea Kirkwood, Chief, USAF

Chief, USAF Joshua Conine , Chief, C2ISR Requirements Division, U.S. Air Force

, Chief, C2ISR Requirements Division, U.S. Air Force Roland Runge , Chief RPA/ISR Section, German Air Force Forces Command

, Chief RPA/ISR Section, German Air Force Forces Command Ugo De Ceglie , Head of Electro-Optics Department, Italian Navy

, Head of Electro-Optics Department, Italian Navy Marc Jamieson , Intelligence Officer, RAF

, Intelligence Officer, RAF Gregory C Clark, Airborne Surveillance Systems Programme Manager, NSPA

Airborne Surveillance Systems Programme Manager, NSPA Antoine Bousquet, Senior Lecturer in International Relations, Birkbeck, University of London

Senior Lecturer in International Relations, Birkbeck, University of London Paul Day , Capability Development Lead, UK Defence Soultions Centre

, Capability Development Lead, UK Defence Soultions Centre John Mahaffey , Senior Scientist, Joint ISR Services, NATO Communications and Information Agency

, Senior Scientist, Joint ISR Services, NATO Communications and Information Agency Colonel Richard Carter , Assistant Head Concepts (Joint and Land)

, Assistant Head Concepts (Joint and Land) Steve Knight , 54(R) Squadron, RAF

, 54(R) Squadron, RAF Darren Saralis , JISR, NCIA

, JISR, NCIA Scott Whaley , Chief of Staff, Intelligence Directorate, NATO International Military Staff



Industry Thought-Leader Perspectives

Erik Winberg , Senior Director Business Development, Saab

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Source : ASDEvents