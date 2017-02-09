Boeing Launches New Nacelle and Flight-Control Surface Exchange Program

Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced today the launch of a new Nacelle and Flight-Control Surface Exchange Program. It provides airlines an integrated and economical solution, while building on Boeing’s successful history of exchange programs.

Under the program, customers can exchange nacelle and flight-control surface parts that need repair or overhaul from a certified pool that Boeing maintains throughout its global network. This eliminates the need for customers to contract, schedule, manage and own or lease these parts.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Business Aircraft Market

“Our customers have asked for more flexibility and we’ve heard them,” said Lynne Hopper, vice president of Parts Solutions. “This offering is one more example of how Boeing creates high-quality, flexible solutions that make life more convenient for our customers, allowing them to mix and match procurement approaches ranging from ownership to pooling to leasing to exchanging.”

Parts distributed through the program represent all Boeing models and are updated to the latest configurations, incorporating all applicable service bulletins and airworthiness directives.

Another benefit of an exchange is that customers only need to take an airplane out of service once, reducing maintenance needs. When a similar part is leased, the plane must be taken out of service for both removal and installation.

Boeing is a leader in providing 24/7 support and service to the global aviation industry. Boeing’s parts portfolio is the most complete in the industry, with total stock of over 400,000 part numbers and over 10,000 parts shipped daily. In addition to its parts business, Boeing offers the industry’s largest portfolio of services, including retrofits and modifications, subscription-based maintenance programs, engineering support, crew training, route planning, digital crew scheduling, advanced data analytics and software to enhance airlines and leasing company operations.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release