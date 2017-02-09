Raytheon, Utilidata to Deliver Defense-Grade Cybersecurity for Utilities

Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) and Utilidata have formed a strategic alliance to help power utilities proactively detect, defend against and respond to cyber threats.

The effort will combine Utilidata's experience in the use of real-time data from the electrical grid to detect and respond to cyber attacks and Raytheon's expertise in proactive cyber threat hunting, automation and managed security services to provide world-class cybersecurity, analytics and other innovative technologies.





"With this alliance, Raytheon will expand our presence in the critical infrastructure market by delivering next-generation, defense-grade cybersecurity capabilities to power utilities," said Dave Wajsgras , president of Raytheon's Intelligence, Information and Services business.

Power utility companies have invested heavily in making the power distribution system smarter, more efficient and more connected since the early 2000s. Such innovations are pillars of the energy economy, but they can make the grid vulnerable to cyber attacks. The integrated services offered by Utilidata and Raytheon, including cyber monitoring, post-attack forensics analysis, and both short and long-term strategic capabilities will limit risks and enhance cybersecurity to prevent future attacks.

"Power utilities face unique challenges that make planning and response to cyber attacks more difficult," said Scott DePasquale , chairman and CEO of Utilidata. "With more and more devices and systems connected to the internet, and all of them needing electrical power, these challenges are increasing exponentially. This new alliance will help define the future of cybersecurity in the power utilities sector."

