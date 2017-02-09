Newsletter Subscription


Thursday, Feb 9, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > Protector RWS for Switzerland


Protector RWS for Switzerland

KONGSBERG has signed new contracts for delivery of PROTECTOR RWS to armasuisse for approximately MNOK 130.

The remote weapon system that will be delivered to armasuisse is an updated configuration with new advanced capabilities for new platforms.


Related Research on ASDReports.com:
Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) - Bundle of 5 reports

“KONGSBERG has delivered PROTECTOR remote weapon systems to Switzerland since 2007. This configuration is the result of a close cooperation with the customer to develop the system for a new generation of platforms,” says Espen Henriksen, President of Kongsberg Protech Systems. 

The PROTECTOR RWS protects military troops by allowing the vehicle's weapons to be operated from a protected position inside the vehicle. As of today, PROTECTOR has been chosen by 18 nations and KONGSBERG is the world’s leading provider of remote weapon systems.

Source : Kongsberg Gruppen

Published on ASDNews: Feb 9, 2017

 

More News from Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

More Infantry Weapons News

Future Soldier Technology Conference

Mar 13 - 14, 2017 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


More Combat Vehicles / Artillery News

Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe 2017 Conference

May 15 - 16, 2017 - Prague, Czech Republic

Register More info


More Contracts News

EAR / OFAC Commercial & Military Export Controls & Embargoes e-Seminar

Jan 1 - Dec 31, 2017 - USB Drive, Windows Computer

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk