Textron to Provide Support Services for Afghan AF

Textron Systems Support Solutions, a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) business, announced today that it was awarded a five-year follow-on contract from the U.S. Air Force for Afghan Trainer Contractor Logistics Support (CLS). For the first year, the contract is valued at $9.35 million, with an estimated potential five-year maximum at $50 million.

The Afghan Trainer CLS award will provide training and maintenance in support of U.S. Air Force and Afghan Air Force Cessna C-208B Caravans, which are being used for military transport and training. Over the duration of this contract, Textron Systems will transfer capabilities and offer maintenance training to the Afghan Air Force to allow them to work independently.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Motion Simulation Software - Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

“Support Solutions began working with these Cessna C-208B Caravans last year as part of a bridge contact – and we are looking forward to continuing the relationship with our customer through this five-year contract,” says Support Solutions Vice President of Business Development Mark Hitch. “This endeavor will ensure that Textron personnel are the sole providers of maintenance and training on our own aircraft. This work will further showcase the total Textron solution we can provide around the world.”

Textron Systems Support Solutions has decades of experience in training military personnel and ensuring system readiness for its customers. Its field service representatives are actively deployed and work alongside customers to prepare for mission success. Support Solutions provides end-to-end product support, training and services for an array of Textron and third-party assets.

Work under the contract began on February 1 at Kabul Air Base and Kandahar Air Base, Afghanistan.

Source : Textron - view original press release