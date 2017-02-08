Rockwell Collins to Demo Advances in Defense Avionics and Communications Solutions

Next week at Aero India 2017, Rockwell Collins will spotlight enhanced situational awareness aerial systems, modernized flight decks, perimeter surveillance systems and cross-domain communications capabilities.

“Over the past decade, Rockwell Collins has demonstrated its commitment to India by growing our presence to better serve our customers in the region and establishing strategic partnerships,” said Sonny Foster, director of Government Solutions, Rockwell Collins for Asia Pacific. “Aero India gives us yet another opportunity to connect with our commercial and military customers, and work towards achieving their strategic objectives.”





At the company’s exhibit (hall E, booth 3.39), experts from Rockwell Collins will be available to discuss and demonstrate key offerings, including:

Pro Line Fusion® - Integrated flight deck leveraging advanced commercial technology for military platforms

- Integrated flight deck leveraging advanced commercial technology for military platforms Unmanned Aerial Information Systems - For enhanced situational awareness, surveillance, navigation and communications

- For enhanced situational awareness, surveillance, navigation and communications Patrol Persistent Surveillance System (PPSS) - Scalable integrated sensor solution to protect from perimeter breach

- Scalable integrated sensor solution to protect from perimeter breach Modernized HF - Internet protocol, or IP, over organic wideband high frequency communications for interoperable air, sea and land applications, disaster relief and border protection

