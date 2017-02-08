Stratasys Partners with Dassault Systemes to Improve Performance of Additively Manufactured Production Parts

ollaboration with Dassault Systemes' SIMULIA to enable final part designs that are optimized for weight and strength for aerospace and automotive applications

New GrabCAD Print Add-In for Dassault Systemes' SOLIDWORKS allows users to estimate and print parts without leaving the SOLIDWORKS environment

Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq:SSYS), the 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions company, today announced that it is partnering with Dassault Systèmes to provide next generation design tools that improve the functionality, efficiency and weight ratio of additively manufactured production parts.

The companies have collaborated on design and simulation capabilities for Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform which support Stratasys’ FDM® 3D printers and materials. These new industry leading capabilities include:





Design optimization for lighter weight parts - 3D printed in a fused deposition modeling process (FDM), using less material than a traditional manufacturing technology to achieve the same performance. Weight savings increase efficiency and reduce cost beyond what is possible with traditional manufacturing processes.

Strength and fatigue analysis that gives the confidence to expand applications for load-bearing 3D printed FDM parts and provide the tools needed to support part qualification.

Print process simulation providing further insights into the residual stresses and performance of the 3D printed FDM part.

“For additive manufacturing to reach its true potential, engineers need tools that will allow them to harness the virtually limitless geometric freedom that it provides. By fully simulating the unique characteristics of the FDM process, we’re able to bring unprecedented accuracy and speed to the design and validation process,” said Scott Berkey, CEO, SIMULIA, Dassault Systèmes. “We’re pleased to be partnering with Stratasys to bring these critical capabilities to customers.”

“Stratasys shares Dassault Systèmes’ vision for a fully integrated, end-to-end design to additive manufacturing solution. This partnership brings Stratasys one step closer to that vision with high performance simulation tools that accurately represent the fused deposition model process,” said Jon Stevenson, Senior VP Global Software, Stratasys. “We believe the solution’s predictive capabilities and efficient workflow will significantly expand the range of parts that can be confidently produced with Stratasys FDM-based 3D printing solutions. These are already being used to create production parts by companies like United Launch Alliance, Opel, Volvo Trucks and Daihatsu.”

A long-time member of the SOLIDWORKS Partner Program, Stratasys is also announcing a GrabCAD Print Add In for SOLIDWORKS. It enables the user to estimate and print parts without leaving the SOLIDWORKS environment, making 3D printing on Stratasys systems accessible to the entire community of SOLIDWORKS design and engineering professionals. Functions include material selection, slice height selection, part orientation, automatic layout, and more.

