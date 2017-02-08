Mikros Systems Announces $35 M Contract for ADEPT

Mikros Systems Corporation (OTCQB: MKRS) announced today that it has received a follow-on multi-year Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract award from the Naval Surface Warfare Center at Crane, IN for delivery and support of Mikros' Adaptive Diagnostic Electronic Portable Testset (ADEPT). The award is an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with a maximum value of $35.1 million over five years.

This contract covers procurement of ADEPT systems, together with engineering and technical services, logistics services, data management, training, calibration and repair of test sets. Mikros anticipates multiple deliveries and task orders in 2017, and will provide more details as such time as the subsequent orders are awarded.





