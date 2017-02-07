Defence Logistics Eastern Europe Conference

Optimising Supply Chain Management Capabilities for the Defence of Central and Eastern Europe

7 March, 2017 - 8 March, 2017, Prague, Czech Republic

Since March 2016 the Central and Eastern European Regions are still a major source of military development and capability building. As allies begin to base troops in the area on a rotational basis it is important to have an efficient logistics mechanism to support them and the host nation forces. As such there needs to be an international standard which all forces need to be brought up to, to allow better integration and provision of services such as engineering, supply chain forecasting, fuel, transport and logistics command and control.

Therefore we are proud to announce the second annual Defence Logistics Eastern Europe conference will be held in Prague from the 7th-8th March. Based on the success of the 2016 conference, which was greatly support by members of the Czech Armed Forces; we aim to enable senior logistics and combat service support representatives from military, international and commercial entities to share and learn from one another in a highly focused environment.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Unmanned Cargo Aircraft (UCA) Systems Market Report 2016-2026

Benefits of Attending

The Czech Republic will once again be a key supporter for the event, building on the success of the 201

There will be strong regional representation alongside other key players in logistics from the wider area

Senior discussion groups talking about the benefits of international cooperation as part of the development of logistical capabilities

Will become more focused and delve into the specific aspects of the logistics system including C2, Infrastructure and transportation among others

Will reflect current affairs in the region including NATO troops being relocated to the Baltic Region

Informal networking time to talk to peers and colleagues also shaping and influencing Defence Logistics programs today

Will Feature a wider range of speakers from the region as well as wider support from NATO and EU members

Plus a Half Day Post Conference Workshop | 9th March 2017

Supply Chain Management for the Modern Military

Hosted by Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Dunn, Principal Consultant, Defence and Security PA Consulting

9.00am-12.40pm

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Speakers

Brigadier General Istvan Barath , Commander of the Logistics Centre, Hungarian Army

, Commander of the Logistics Centre, Hungarian Army Brigadier General Jose Luis Sanchez Alor , Commander Logistics Brigade, Spanish Army

, Commander Logistics Brigade, Spanish Army Brigadier General Lubonir Gacko , Chief of Operations Support Staff , The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic

, Chief of Operations Support Staff , The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic Brigadier General Zoltan Bubenik, Director of the Military Medical Agency, Czech Armed Forces

Director of the Military Medical Agency, Czech Armed Forces Brigadier Martin Moore , Head of Logistics Capabilty, British Army

, Head of Logistics Capabilty, British Army Colonel Eike Dybilasz , Head of Plans and Policy Medical Service HQ , bundeswehr

, Head of Plans and Policy Medical Service HQ , bundeswehr Colonel Gintaras Bagdonas , Director, NATO Energy Security Centre of Excellence

, Director, NATO Energy Security Centre of Excellence Colonel James Priest, Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff Operations Support Army Headquarters, British Army

Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff Operations Support Army Headquarters, British Army Colonel Jan Husak , Director , MLCC

, Director , MLCC Colonel Jaroslav Schoen , Logistics Agency, Czech MoD

, Logistics Agency, Czech MoD Colonel Olof Granander , Commander of Armed Forces Logistics, FMLOG

, Commander of Armed Forces Logistics, FMLOG Colonel Petrus Jooren , Logistics Policy Branch Chief, Logistics Directorate, EEAS, Belgium

, Logistics Policy Branch Chief, Logistics Directorate, EEAS, Belgium Colonel Robert Wozniak , Chief of Staff J4 General Staff, Polish Armed Forces

, Chief of Staff J4 General Staff, Polish Armed Forces Commodore Marcel Halle , Assistant Chief of Staff J4, NATO SHAPE

, Assistant Chief of Staff J4, NATO SHAPE Frank van Dongen , Sales Manager, Hiab Limited

, Sales Manager, Hiab Limited Graham Grice , Military Account Director, World Fuel Services Europe Limited

, Military Account Director, World Fuel Services Europe Limited Lieutenant Colonel Gert Dobben , G4, 13th Light Brigade, Royal Netherlands Army

, G4, 13th Light Brigade, Royal Netherlands Army Lieutenant Colonel Tommy Gripp Lund , Programme Manager Logistics Project, Norwegian Armed Forces

, Programme Manager Logistics Project, Norwegian Armed Forces Major General Jaromir Zuna , Director of Support Division , Czech MoD

, Director of Support Division , Czech MoD Squadron Leader Tony O'Neil , Director and Projects and Planning, Movement Coordination Centre Europe

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Source : ASDEvents