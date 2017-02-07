Norway acquires Army Mobile Ground Based Air Defence

During a press meeting today, defence minister Ine Eriksen Søreide announced the decision to conduct the project for providing the Army a Mobile Ground Based Air Defence System in a direct acquisition with KONGSBERG. The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency will initiate the acquisition process with KONGSBERG to define the final configuration and system solution before the delivery contract is signed. The deliveries are planned for 2018 to 2021.

Army Ground Based Air Defence is a highly mobile, short-range air defence system based on some existing elements in today’s structure in combination with the acquisition of some new elements. The system will reuse NASAMS command and control and its unique network solutions.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Man-Portable Rocket Launcher Market 2017-2021

KONGSBERG has been a supplier of air defence solutions to the Norwegian armed forces through several decades, from canon and gun systems to today’s modern NASAMS. NASAMS has also been the foundation for significant competence developments and spin-off’s to other technology areas. The Army Mobile Ground Based Air Defence system will be a world leading solution with unique capabilities to combat modern airborne threats, as well as having the ability to integrate with networks with other sensors and weapons.

“NASAMS is a very important product for KONGSBERG and one of the most successful internationally. We are very pleased to be have been chosen as supplier for the Army Mobile Ground Based Air Defence. This will add further capabilities to the Norwegian air defence community, and secure jobs in Kongsberg and for a large number of subcontractors throughout Norway,” says Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence Systems.

Source : Kongsberg Gruppen - view original press release