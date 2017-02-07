Cyberbit and Ni Cybersecurity Launch Cybersecurity Training and Simulation Center in Japan

Ni Cybersecurity brings market-leading Cyberbit Range platform to Japan, addressing the growing cybersecurity skill shortage before the 2020 Olympics

Elbit Systems Ltd. ("Elbit Systems") announced today that its subsidiary Cyberbit Ltd. (“Cyberbit”), was awarded a contract from Ni Cybersecurity Inc. (“Ni Cybersecurity”), the Japanese cybersecurity service provider, to launch a unique cybersecurity training and simulation center in Tokyo powered by the Cyberbit Range platform.

Ni Cybersecurity will set up a training facility in Toranomon, Tokyo that will address these challenges by accelerating the certification of new cybersecurity experts and helping organizations improve the skills of their existing staff, focusing on government and finance organizations. The contract, in an amount that is not material to Elbit Systems, will be performed during 2017.





The new training facility will be powered by the Cyberbit Range, a highly advanced and widely deployed cybersecurity training and simulation platform. It enables trainees to practice in real-life settings by accurately replicating their network setup, using their actual security tools and simulating their typical network traffic so trainees can receive the most effective and realistic training available. The Range provides a rich and up-to-date selection of simulated attack scenarios, including ransomware. It is the underlying platform for multiple training centers in North America, Asia and Europe.

Adi Dar, Cyberbit’s General Manager said: “When there is a need to certify tens of thousands of new cybersecurity experts while improving the skills of existing ones, all within a very short timeframe, enrollment in simulated training programs is the best choice for finance, government and other organizations in Japan. I am confident that the initiative, led by Ni Cybersecurity, powered by our Range platform, will contribute to Japan’s cyber readiness for the 2020 Olympic Games, and for years to follow”.

Takeshi Mitsuishi, President and CEO of Ni Cybersecurity, said: “We selected the global leading cyber range platform, and we’re taking it to the Japanese market by opening our new training center in Tokyo, launching in Toranomon. Based on the global success of the Cyberbit Range, our customers can expect exceptional quality training, faster certification, and overall more qualified and skilled cyber security personnel.”

