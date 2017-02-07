GD Awarded Navy's Command N6 IT Support Contract

Company will provide state-of-the-art enterprise IT and cybersecurity services to various installations.

General Dynamics Information Technology, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), was awarded the Commander Navy Installations Command (CNIC) N6 Information Technology Support contract to continue delivering enterprise-level IT services to SPAWAR Systems Center Atlantic and CNIC. The single award contract has a potential value of approximately $70 million over three years.

Under this contract, General Dynamics will provide program, engineering and technical support to the Navy in the following areas: enterprise IT and data center hosting; cybersecurity engineering; command, control and communications protection ashore; enterprise information management; and enterprise support center operations. Work on the contract will be performed in Washington, D.C.; Norfolk, Va.; Charleston, S.C.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and San Diego.





"General Dynamics has extensive experience providing IT services to enable and sustain naval forces," says Rich Farinacci, vice president and general manager of Professional Services and Training Solutions sector, General Dynamics Information Technology. "We are committed to continuing our longstanding relationship with SPAWAR and CNIC to assist in their mission to deliver effective and efficient shore services and support."

Since 2011, General Dynamics has designed and developed integrated shore capabilities in support of CNIC programs and projects. The company continues to be a trusted partner in supporting the U.S. Department of Defense's mission to increase the nation's cybersecurity and effectiveness across joint and coalition lines and embrace emerging technology to provide advanced service to our warfighters.

Source : General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) - view original press release