Air Products to Supply Nitrogen for World's Largest Autoclave

Air Products (NYSE:APD) recently installed an advanced nitrogen supply system at Boeing’s new 777X Composite Wing Center in Everett, Washington. The nitrogen will be supplied to the world’s largest autoclave, where it will create the inert atmosphere and rapid pressure required to form and cure large carbon fiber composite wings for Boeing’s new 777X commercial jetliners.

“Boeing is a leader in their industry, and we are excited to build on our existing relationship by playing a part in the fabrication of the world’s largest carbon fiber composite wings for their newest commercial jetliner,” said Paul Householder, vice president?Western Region, Americas for Industrial Gases at Air Products. “Air Products has extensive experience in supplying the aerospace industry, particularly with autoclaves, and we appreciate Boeing’s confidence in our ability to provide them with a reliable supply of high-quality nitrogen for this very critical application.”





Air Products’ advanced nitrogen supply system includes three 15,000-gallon liquid tanks and a steam sparged water bath vaporization system. Boeing’s assembled wings are placed into the autoclave, which is closed, sealed and flooded with nitrogen at specific flow rates, pressures and temperatures to purge out oxygen and create the atmosphere required for the curing process. This project represents the third major autoclave project Air Products has completed with Boeing in the last three years.

Source : Air Products - view original press release