Military Engineering 2017 Conference

28 February, 2017 - 2 March, 2017, London, United Kingdom

The role of the military engineer is becoming more diverse, expanding into new capabilities and continually facing new challenges domestically and overseas.

To some, this may bring about changes in more-typical engineering practices such as developing rapidly deployable bridging capabilities, or the need to improve freedom to manoeuvre through austere and hostile environments. To others, the vital role in contingency warfare and supporting humanitarian crises and peacetime operations become key areas of focus.

Others still will be providing auxiliary assistance to the ever-changing concerns of explosive hazards, adapting beyond the current threats of IEDs and EODs. Almost all, however, will be faced with the challenge of adapting their operational capabilities to keep in line with new doctrines and legislation, continually modifying training programmes to remain current. Nevertheless, the underlying rationale remains consistent. No matter the specific area of concern, the threats are continually evolving, and therefore so must we.







Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2016-2020

What's New For 2017

Following feedback from the previous event, along with the advice received throughout our research, the 2017 conference will combine both our Military Engineering Conference with our C-IED/EOD Conference. Whilst there remains a number of topics, which will remain largely separate from the more-commonly associated engineering fields, many challenges face both communities in equal measure; attacking the network, the growth in peacetime operations and humanitarian support and developing effective solutions following the changes post OTTAWA, to name but a few, so many will be discussed within the main conference, whilst others will be dissected in the explosive hazards focus day.



Such changes make 2017 bigger and better than ever, meaning more speakers, more formats and a much greater international focus than ever before. Whatever your remit, we're confident there's something pertinent to your role and interests and with formats geared towards creating tangible takeaways we know you'll benefit greatly from attending.



Once again your continued support and preferences have helped shape the programme for 2017. The forthcoming conference will therefore be broken down into four key areas, allowing the conversations to centre on one specific challenge across a full morning or afternoon, as follows:

Mobility, including obstacle crossing, stabilisation, freedom to manoeuvre and an investigation into the latest research and development into mobility capabilities.

Humanitarian Crises, Peacetime Operations & Training, comprising diversification, training, inter-agency collaboration and the future role of the military engineer.

Infrastructure & Power, touching upon the technical evolution of military energy systems, the use of new materials in construction and concerns surrounding logistical and procurement constraints.

Countermobility, highlighting themes such as area denial, attacking the network, intelligence and information-sharing and a dedicated forum to the outcome of the Ottawa Convention.

Following this on 2 March, we will also be running two concurrent focus forums. The first featuring detailed discussions on explosive hazards, forensics, training and intelligence, for those concerned with matters such as C-IED and EOD. The second will take a more detailed view of smart energy, energy efficiency, hybrid technologies and their practicality in operation.



Join us at the 5th Annual Military Engineering Conference on 28 February - 2 March 2017, for your chance to network with international peers, learn from industry, academic and military thought-leaders and discover new and emerging technologies aimed at enhancing future capabilities.



What are the benefits of attending?

Shape discussions and influence requirements as global combat support capability develops to face future challenges

Be the first to hear UK combat support priorities and place your solutions at the heart of the discussion

Understand keys to successful operations from leading case studies and use these to pitch your product’s role in the next operational success story

Collaborate with customers and other stakeholders to explore long-term trends in military engineering and how to shape your business and solutions for future success

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

2017 Speakers

Brigadier-General Miguel García García de las Hijas , Instruction, Training and Evaluation Subdirectorate Commander, Spanish Army

, Instruction, Training and Evaluation Subdirectorate Commander, Spanish Army Brigadier General Oshri Lugassy , Commanding Officer, Corps of Engineers, Israeli Defence Forces

, Commanding Officer, Corps of Engineers, Israeli Defence Forces Colonel Derek Basinger , Commandant - Canadian Army Command and Staff College (CACSC) & Director - Corps of Royal Canadian Engineers (Dir CE), Canadian Armed Forces

, Commandant - Canadian Army Command and Staff College (CACSC) & Director - Corps of Royal Canadian Engineers (Dir CE), Canadian Armed Forces Colonel Gregory Dewitt, Director, Peacekeeping and Stability Operations Institute (PKSOI), US Army

Director, Peacekeeping and Stability Operations Institute (PKSOI), US Army Colonel Richard Edwards , J5, Strategy, Plans and Policy Chief, Joint Improvised-Threat Defeat Organization (JIDO)

, J5, Strategy, Plans and Policy Chief, Joint Improvised-Threat Defeat Organization (JIDO) Colonel James Burke , Director of Engineering, Irish Defence Forces

, Director of Engineering, Irish Defence Forces Colonel Rupert Teply , Commanding Officer, Combined Armies School, Institute for Military Engineer, Austrian Armed Forces

, Commanding Officer, Combined Armies School, Institute for Military Engineer, Austrian Armed Forces Commander Wiggo Korsvik, SO EOD-IEDD, J3-5 Security and Protection, Norwegian Joint Headquarters

SO EOD-IEDD, J3-5 Security and Protection, Norwegian Joint Headquarters Lieutenant Colonel Luca Dottarelli , Head of Concept and Doctrine Development Division, NATO Energy Security Centre of Excellence

, Head of Concept and Doctrine Development Division, NATO Energy Security Centre of Excellence Charles Giraud , Head of Studies, Expertise and Information Management, Joint Explosive Ordnance Warfare Center, French MoD

, Head of Studies, Expertise and Information Management, Joint Explosive Ordnance Warfare Center, French MoD Major Jasper Krom , Defence Expertise Centre Counter-IED, Prepare the Force, NLD Army Staff

, Defence Expertise Centre Counter-IED, Prepare the Force, NLD Army Staff Jose Luis Ruiz Garcia , G3 – Ops, Chief, Army Engineer Command HQ, Spanish Army

, G3 – Ops, Chief, Army Engineer Command HQ, Spanish Army Joseph Reiterer, Chief, Civil-Military Cooperation Section, UN OCHA

Chief, Civil-Military Cooperation Section, UN OCHA Mr Bob Sinkler , Director, Water Infrastructure, The Nature Conservancy & Former Chief, Army Environmental Programs, The Pentagon

, Director, Water Infrastructure, The Nature Conservancy & Former Chief, Army Environmental Programs, The Pentagon Mr Fred Hood , Capability Director, Combat Support, Science Gateway, Future UK Research, DSTL (subject to final confirmation)

, Capability Director, Combat Support, Science Gateway, Future UK Research, DSTL (subject to final confirmation) Mr Lloyd Chubbs, Principal Planning Officer - Engineering (SHAPE), NATO Support & Procurement Agency (NSPA)

Principal Planning Officer - Engineering (SHAPE), NATO Support & Procurement Agency (NSPA) Mr Mehmet Kinaci , Senior Analyst, Allied Command Transformation, NATO (subject to final confirmation)

, Senior Analyst, Allied Command Transformation, NATO (subject to final confirmation) Lieutenant General (Rtd.) Thomas Bostick , Commanding General, USACE, US Army

, Commanding General, USACE, US Army Major General (Rtd.) Timothy Cross , Led the NATO response to the Humanitarian Crisis in Kosovo, British Army

, Led the NATO response to the Humanitarian Crisis in Kosovo, British Army Rear Admiral (Rtd.) Neil Morisetti , Director of Strategy, UCL, STEaPP, UCL

, Director of Strategy, UCL, STEaPP, UCL Colonel (Rtd.) Rob Hyde-Bales , Consulting Editor, C-IED Report

, Consulting Editor, C-IED Report Professor Henry Snaith , Lecturer, Department of Physics, University of Oxford

, Lecturer, Department of Physics, University of Oxford Mr David Turns , Senior Lecturer, Centre for International Security & Resilience, Cranfield University

, Senior Lecturer, Centre for International Security & Resilience, Cranfield University Dr Tomonari Furukawa , Director, Terrestrial Robotics Engineering and Controls Lab, Virginia Tech (subject to final confirmation)

, Director, Terrestrial Robotics Engineering and Controls Lab, Virginia Tech (subject to final confirmation) Dr Mark Rynehart , Military Scholar, International Defence & Security, Armed Forces in Society, Defence Procurement, Defence Academy UK

, Military Scholar, International Defence & Security, Armed Forces in Society, Defence Procurement, Defence Academy UK Mr Stephen Johnson , Lecturer, Forensic Exploitation and Intelligence, Cranfield Forensic Institute

, Lecturer, Forensic Exploitation and Intelligence, Cranfield Forensic Institute Confirmed Representative , Army Research Laboratory, US Army

, Army Research Laboratory, US Army Mr Richard Beatson , International Sales and Marketing Manager, Pearson Engineering

, International Sales and Marketing Manager, Pearson Engineering Mr Greg Harshberger , Foreign Military Sales Account Manager, Caterpillar Defense & Federal Products

, Foreign Military Sales Account Manager, Caterpillar Defense & Federal Products Mr Subeije Kalo , Director of Sales and Business Development, DOK-ING

, Director of Sales and Business Development, DOK-ING Mr Jason Parrish , Senior Program Manager, TECWAR

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Source : ASDEvents