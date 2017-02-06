US Army Mission Command Awards Contract to Systematic

U.S. Army Mission Command announced the award of a multi-million dollar contract to Systematic Inc. for its Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) C4I product, SitaWare.

The U.S. Army has selected Systematic Inc. as a new supplier of IT solutions to the US military. With the SitaWare solution, the U.S. Army gets a command and control system that provides the warfighter with greater situational awareness at all levels of command, as well as easier cooperation with other forces and greater security.





Systematic Inc. President and retired U.S. Army Col. Rafael Torres is excited to bring the capability to the Army.

"SitaWare meets most of the Army's C4I requirements straight out-of-the-box," said Torres.

In addition, he highlighted SitaWare's open architecture which allows for integration with legacy and third party systems.

"It also has built-in support for international information exchange standards providing unmatched interoperability with international allies and intra-operability between U.S. forces," Torres said.

"With this award, SitaWare will become a key component of the Army Common Operating Environment, and Systematic will work with Mission Command and industry partners to develop a common framework to enhance intra-operability between U.S. and Coalition Partners."

Source : Systematic Inc. - view original press release