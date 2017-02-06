Bombardier Global Aircraft Surpass 2,500 Takeoffs and Landings in Aspen

Since 2000, smooth flying Global aircraft have achieved more than 2,500 takeoffs and landings at Aspen/Pitkin County Airport

Milestone demonstrates Global aircraft can easily access high-altitude airports that pose a challenge to other large business jets

Access the world's fastest Ka-band high-speed inflight internet connectivity now on board Global business jets

Bombardier Business Aircraft announced today that, since 2000, Global aircraft have achieved more than 2,500 takeoffs and landings at Aspen’s challenging airport. With their high-performance, ultra-luxurious interior, and exceptionally smooth ride, Bombardier’s Global aircraft are ideally suited to operate in and out of the rugged terrain surrounding Aspen/Snowmass, a popular winter destination offering some of the world’s premier downhill skiing.

Delivering a steep approach capability like no other aircraft in their class, Global business jets demonstrate renowned agility and deft landing capabilities at Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, which is nestled among Rocky Mountain peaks at approximately 7,820 feet (2,384 m) above sea level. The Global 6000 aircraft is the largest purpose-built business jet capable of smoothly mastering the high altitude Aspen airfield.





“For outdoor and ski enthusiasts, there is no better way to spend a vacation than taking in the beautiful mountain views of Aspen,” said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “With their impressive performance, Bombardier’s Global family of aircraft can operate in and out of Aspen’s airport effortlessly, all while delivering the smoothest ride possible.”

Bombardier’s flagship Global family of aircraft offer detailed and beautifully equipped cabins, impressive performance, and cutting-edge technology that create a perfect blend of style and substance. The ultimate in passenger comfort is delivered through an advanced wing design that optimizes speed, range, and control, contributing to enhanced passenger comfort and an exceptionally smooth ride. Global aircraft also let passengers stay connected and entertained at all times during their travel through the latest Ka-band technology, the industry’s fastest inflight internet connectivity worldwide.

