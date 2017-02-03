Big Data and Predictive Analytics for Intelligence and Defense Symposium
- Analytics For Defense and Intelligence
- 4 April, 2017 - 5 April, 2017, Arlington, VA, United Arab Emirates
Information Sharing and Analytics - Meeting the Nation's Intelligence Challenge
Information sharing and information overload challenges continue to dominate operational and acquisition planning within the Department of Defense, Intelligence, Homeland Security, and Law Enforcement communities. Increasingly, government agencies are looking for the latest tools and capabilities in big data and predictive analytics to provide the means to analyze, exploit and draw conclusions sourced from the seemingly overwhelming inputs from an ever-increasing numbers of sensors and collection tools.
This outstanding symposium brings together the key government and industry experts who are shaping the direction of big data and predictive analytics research and development for defense, intelligence, homeland security, and law enforcement.
Global Land Mobile Radio Market 2016-2020
- What are the latest DoD, Intelligence Community, and Homeland Security needs and initiatives in Big Data and Predictive analytics?
- Applying Latest Predictive Analytics to Defense and National Security Missions - Lessons Learned
- How is Big Data analytics being applied to ISR, intelligence sharing, video analytics, atmospherics, identity, biometrics, and a whole range of other critical mission applications?
- What solutions are emerging? What role(s) can industry play?
These and many other critical questions will be examined during this outstanding two-day event.
Special Presentations by:
- Col (USAF ret) Jeffrey Eggers - Defense Intelligence Senior Leader, AF/A2 Chief Technology Officer, USAF
- Mr. Kirk Brustman - Director, US Department of the Army Intelligence Information Service
- Mr. Neal Ziring - Technical Director, Information Assurance Directorate, NSA
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Speakers
- Mr. Randall Conway, Deputy Chief Information Officer for Information Enterprise (DCIO IE)
- Mr. Kirk Brustman, Director, US Department of the Army Intelligence Information Service
- Col (USAF ret) Jeffrey Eggers, Defense Intelligence Senior Leader, AF/A2 Chief Technology Officer, USAF
- Mr. Neal Ziring, Director, DHS Data Framework, Dept. of Homeland Security
- Ms. Lisa Shaler-Clark, Chief, Integration and Assessment Division (IAD) INSCOM G-7
- Dr. Guna Seetharaman, PhD, Sr. Scientist, S&T for Adv. Computing Concepts, and Chief Scientist for Computation, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory
- Mr. Mark Yetman, Branch Head, SPAWAR
- Mr. Charles J. Gassert, Asst Program Manager Distributed Common Ground System – Navy (DCGS-N)
- Dr. Raymond Wedgeworth, Director of the Data, Analytics and Systems Group in the Center for Program Integrity, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Data Analytics and Systems Group (DASG)
- Ms. Susie Adams, Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft Federal
- Mr. Abe Usher, Chief Technology Officer, DigitalGlobe Intelligence Solutions
- Mr. Peder Jungck, Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Intelligence & Security, BAE Systems
- Col (ret) Lee Wight, Director, Joint Strategic and Tactical Analysis Command Center, Homeland Security Bureau, DC Metropolitan Police Department
- Mr. Roger Hockenberry, Partner, Cognitio
- Mr. Doub Natal, General Manager, MapR Technologies
- Dr. Philip Reiner, Data Scientist, SAIC
- Mr. Timothy Paydos, Vice President, WW Public Sector Analytics Ind. Team Member, IBM
- Ms. Katie Crotty, Chief Executive Officer, Praescient Analytics
- Dr. Anthony Hoogs, PhD, Director, Computer Vision, Kitware Inc.
- Dr. Douglas A. Samuelson, PhD, President and Chief Scientist, InfoLogix, Inc
- Mr. Stephen Moore, Vice President of Engineering, AlphaSix Corp
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Source : ASDEvents
Future Soldier Technology Conference
Mar 13 - 14, 2017 - London, United Kingdom
Military Network Modernization 2017 Conference
Apr 26 - 28, 2017 - Washington, United States