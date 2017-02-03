Big Data and Predictive Analytics for Intelligence and Defense Symposium

Analytics For Defense and Intelligence

4 April, 2017 - 5 April, 2017, Arlington, VA, United Arab Emirates

Information Sharing and Analytics - Meeting the Nation's Intelligence Challenge

Information sharing and information overload challenges continue to dominate operational and acquisition planning within the Department of Defense, Intelligence, Homeland Security, and Law Enforcement communities. Increasingly, government agencies are looking for the latest tools and capabilities in big data and predictive analytics to provide the means to analyze, exploit and draw conclusions sourced from the seemingly overwhelming inputs from an ever-increasing numbers of sensors and collection tools.

This outstanding symposium brings together the key government and industry experts who are shaping the direction of big data and predictive analytics research and development for defense, intelligence, homeland security, and law enforcement.





What are the latest DoD, Intelligence Community, and Homeland Security needs and initiatives in Big Data and Predictive analytics ?

? Applying Latest Predictive Analytics to Defense and National Security Missions - Lessons Learned

to Defense and National Security Missions - Lessons Learned How is Big Data analytics being applied to ISR, intelligence sharing, video analytics, atmospherics, identity, biometrics, and a whole range of other critical mission applications?

being applied to ISR, intelligence sharing, video analytics, atmospherics, identity, biometrics, and a whole range of other critical mission applications? What solutions are emerging? What role(s) can industry play?

These and many other critical questions will be examined during this outstanding two-day event.

Special Presentations by:

Speakers

Mr. Randall Conway , Deputy Chief Information Officer for Information Enterprise (DCIO IE)

, Deputy Chief Information Officer for Information Enterprise (DCIO IE) Mr. Kirk Brustman , Director, US Department of the Army Intelligence Information Service

, Director, US Department of the Army Intelligence Information Service Col (USAF ret) Jeffrey Eggers , Defense Intelligence Senior Leader, AF/A2 Chief Technology Officer, USAF

, Defense Intelligence Senior Leader, AF/A2 Chief Technology Officer, USAF Mr. Neal Ziring , Director, DHS Data Framework, Dept. of Homeland Security

, Director, DHS Data Framework, Dept. of Homeland Security Ms. Lisa Shaler-Clark , Chief, Integration and Assessment Division (IAD) INSCOM G-7

, Chief, Integration and Assessment Division (IAD) INSCOM G-7 Dr. Guna Seetharaman , PhD, Sr. Scientist, S&T for Adv. Computing Concepts, and Chief Scientist for Computation, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

, PhD, Sr. Scientist, S&T for Adv. Computing Concepts, and Chief Scientist for Computation, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Mr. Mark Yetman , Branch Head, SPAWAR

, Branch Head, SPAWAR Mr. Charles J. Gassert , Asst Program Manager Distributed Common Ground System – Navy (DCGS-N)

, Asst Program Manager Distributed Common Ground System – Navy (DCGS-N) Dr. Raymond Wedgeworth , Director of the Data, Analytics and Systems Group in the Center for Program Integrity, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Data Analytics and Systems Group (DASG)

, Director of the Data, Analytics and Systems Group in the Center for Program Integrity, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Data Analytics and Systems Group (DASG) Ms. Susie Adams , Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft Federal

, Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft Federal Mr. Abe Usher, Chief Technology Officer, DigitalGlobe Intelligence Solutions

Chief Technology Officer, DigitalGlobe Intelligence Solutions Mr. Peder Jungck, Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Intelligence & Security, BAE Systems

Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Intelligence & Security, BAE Systems Col (ret) Lee Wight , Director, Joint Strategic and Tactical Analysis Command Center, Homeland Security Bureau, DC Metropolitan Police Department

, Director, Joint Strategic and Tactical Analysis Command Center, Homeland Security Bureau, DC Metropolitan Police Department Mr. Roger Hockenberry , Partner, Cognitio

, Partner, Cognitio Mr. Doub Natal , General Manager, MapR Technologies

, General Manager, MapR Technologies Dr. Philip Reiner, Data Scientist, SAIC

Data Scientist, SAIC Mr. Timothy Paydos , Vice President, WW Public Sector Analytics Ind. Team Member, IBM

, Vice President, WW Public Sector Analytics Ind. Team Member, IBM Ms. Katie Crotty , Chief Executive Officer, Praescient Analytics

, Chief Executive Officer, Praescient Analytics Dr. Anthony Hoogs , PhD, Director, Computer Vision, Kitware Inc.

, PhD, Director, Computer Vision, Kitware Inc. Dr. Douglas A. Samuelson , PhD, President and Chief Scientist, InfoLogix, Inc

, PhD, President and Chief Scientist, InfoLogix, Inc Mr. Stephen Moore , Vice President of Engineering, AlphaSix Corp

